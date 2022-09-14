Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans
Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Appalachian State, expects one of greatest scenes 'maybe ever'
Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s “College GameDay” are in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State for the popular pregame show to broadcast from the scenic views of the campus featuring the upset-hungry Mountaineers. Herbstreit offered a preview on Friday afternoon. The broadcast will be from Sanford Mall, and...
fbschedules.com
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
WBTV
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students
BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students at Appalachian State University were busy heading to class on Friday. On Saturday, the stadium just down Rivers Street will be packed when the App State Mountaineers take on the Trojans of Troy University. But before the game comes “GameDay.”. Crews were busy...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
cardinalnews.org
Lord Botetourt makes up for being ’embarrassed’
Jamie Harless, the football coach at Lord Botetourt, has the distinction of being a member of the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame. That’s not all he has going for him, especially after Lord Botetourt knocked off host Riverheads High School 35-21 this past Friday, ending the opponent’s 52-game winning streak, which was tied for the state record with Phoebus of Hampton.
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Arby’s Classic announces 2022 basketball field
Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state […]
WSLS
Franklin Co. shuts out Magna Vista after game-long lead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Some teams haven’t gotten a break these first few weeks. but Franklin County hasn’t backed down from a challenge quite yet. Under the Friday night lights, Franklin County took the early lead and held that lead the entire game, beating Magna Vista 40-0.
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS grad Trent-Adams named university president
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, a graduate of Appomattox County High School, has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
WDBJ7.com
Route 619 crash cleared in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash has closed Route 619 Friday. The crash was near Emmas Rd; Rt. 844E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
wfxrtv.com
School officials respond to reported bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools reported a message regarding a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday afternoon. School officials evacuated the building and contacted the Roanoke City Police Department. Police searched the building while students and staff waited on the football field for the all clear. Police say after approximately 20 minutes of searching the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back into the building.
