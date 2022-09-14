A portion of Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac was shut down Thursday afternoon after a semi truck caught on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene on southbound 41 just south of the Highway 151 overpass.to find the semi’s cab was on fire. Nobody was injured. Crews quickly extinguished the fire before it could extend to the trailer and its contents. Interstate 41 between the 151 overpass on and off ramps were closed and traffic was re-routed until the scene was cleared.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO