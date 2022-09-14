Read full article on original website
Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
fredericksburgva.gov
Two-Way Traffic Coming to Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Ave and Maury Street
Plans for a major change to the traffic pattern on the one-way streets near James Monroe High School are nearing completion, with the construction project expected to be completed this fall. Construction is anticipated to start in late September, depending on the weather. Once the project is completed, the one-way...
Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)
“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant
Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant. Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the Virginia Mercury Tuesday the company […] The post A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
fairfaxcounty.gov
Spotted Lanternfly Egg Mass “Search Scrape and Destroy” Underway in Fairfax County
Adult females lay their inconspicuous egg masses in September and through the first few hard frosts of November. The egg masses are covered in a light gray colored wax that looks like mud when it dries. They are laid on the woody parts of trees, and shrubs, as well as stone, metal, concrete, and other surfaces so it is a good idea to look for them on all yard objects and vehicles. The search is worth the effort because each egg mass contains about fifty lanternflies that will hatch out next spring. The egg masses should be carefully scraped into a container and drowned in soapy water or rubbing alcohol. Pesticides are unnecessary and should be avoided so the egg masses can then be safely disposed of in your trash, composted, or simply buried in your yard. Eggs can survive the winter and hatch if they are only scraped onto the ground.
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
WJLA
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in small plane crash near Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County authorities received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot...
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
State board approves Spotsylvania superintendent candidate with no background in education
The Virginia Board of Education agreed to license a controversial candidate for superintendent in Spotsylvania County with no experience in education and a history of incendiary social media posts, clearing the way for him to assume the empty position.
WJLA
Spotsylvania County schools' superintendent nominee addresses social media accusations
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Much of the controversy surrounding Spotsylvania County Public Schools' superintendent nominee focuses on his lack of experience in education, but parents say they also have concerns about what they believe to be Mark Taylor's social media posts. "They are racist, homophobic, jokes about school...
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
BlueRidgeLife
