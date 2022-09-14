ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Watchful Eye

Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
Culpeper, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Traffic
West Point, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)

“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon

Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
STEPHENSON, VA
Virginia Mercury

A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant

Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant. Clark Lemming, a Stafford-based land attorney representing Green Energy Ventures, LLC, told the Virginia Mercury Tuesday the company […] The post A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Spotted Lanternfly Egg Mass “Search Scrape and Destroy” Underway in Fairfax County

Adult females lay their inconspicuous egg masses in September and through the first few hard frosts of November. The egg masses are covered in a light gray colored wax that looks like mud when it dries. They are laid on the woody parts of trees, and shrubs, as well as stone, metal, concrete, and other surfaces so it is a good idea to look for them on all yard objects and vehicles. The search is worth the effort because each egg mass contains about fifty lanternflies that will hatch out next spring. The egg masses should be carefully scraped into a container and drowned in soapy water or rubbing alcohol. Pesticides are unnecessary and should be avoided so the egg masses can then be safely disposed of in your trash, composted, or simply buried in your yard. Eggs can survive the winter and hatch if they are only scraped onto the ground.
FAIRFAX, VA
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
VIRGINIA STATE
BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

