Adult females lay their inconspicuous egg masses in September and through the first few hard frosts of November. The egg masses are covered in a light gray colored wax that looks like mud when it dries. They are laid on the woody parts of trees, and shrubs, as well as stone, metal, concrete, and other surfaces so it is a good idea to look for them on all yard objects and vehicles. The search is worth the effort because each egg mass contains about fifty lanternflies that will hatch out next spring. The egg masses should be carefully scraped into a container and drowned in soapy water or rubbing alcohol. Pesticides are unnecessary and should be avoided so the egg masses can then be safely disposed of in your trash, composted, or simply buried in your yard. Eggs can survive the winter and hatch if they are only scraped onto the ground.

