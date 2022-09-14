ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood

Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
State
Montana State
930 AM KMPT

Hellgate and Valley Christian Score Above Averages in State Tests

After a recent interview with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen discussing the recent state tests in English Language Arts and Math in which Montana students scored poorly, we reached out to Dr. Molly Blakely, the new Superintendent at Hellgate Elementary School for its scores on the standardized tests. Dr....
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
94.9 KYSS FM

Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
96.3 The Blaze

Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location

Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
930 AM KMPT

Remembering a Beloved Montana Broadcaster, Bill Knowles

After graduating college at The University of Montana (UM) in the mid-2000s, I had a few months before I was due to report to Fort Benning, Georgia for Infantry officer training with the US Army. I ended up getting into a program called the Washington Center for Politics and Journalism and got to work for Bloomberg TV & Radio in Washington, D.C for a few months.
930 AM KMPT

UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major

A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
930 AM KMPT

Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus

A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

