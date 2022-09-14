Read full article on original website
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood
Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Hellgate and Valley Christian Score Above Averages in State Tests
After a recent interview with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen discussing the recent state tests in English Language Arts and Math in which Montana students scored poorly, we reached out to Dr. Molly Blakely, the new Superintendent at Hellgate Elementary School for its scores on the standardized tests. Dr....
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana visits Indiana State to close out nonconference schedule
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Montana hopes to close their nonconference slate 3-0, but they'll have their first road game this season by visiting Indiana State (1-1). It's their second consecutive opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference. This story will be updated.
Missoula Food Bank spreads word of free and reduced lunches for students
International Eat and Apple Day calls for the Missoula Food Bank to share the free and reduced meal programs for students
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Remembering a Beloved Montana Broadcaster, Bill Knowles
After graduating college at The University of Montana (UM) in the mid-2000s, I had a few months before I was due to report to Fort Benning, Georgia for Infantry officer training with the US Army. I ended up getting into a program called the Washington Center for Politics and Journalism and got to work for Bloomberg TV & Radio in Washington, D.C for a few months.
UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major
A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
3 people die in Tuesday Missoula accident
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on accident in Missoula.
