Lisbon, NY

94.3 Lite FM

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
City
Lisbon, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Canton, NY
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of stealing firearms from a family member then taking them onto school property. State police say 24-year-old Logan Binan allegedly stole three rifles from a family member’s garage on County Route 47 in the town of Parishville Monday morning.
PARISHVILLE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

State police suspend trooper charged with felony

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony. State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday. Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lisbon man who’s wanted on charges stemming from what they call a “physical domestic” last month. Troopers say 33-year-old Patrick Whitehill is wanted on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. All the charges are misdemeanors.
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

