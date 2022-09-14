Read full article on original website
Tribute grows for three Sand Springs students who died in Thursday’s car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The site of a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of three Charles Page High School students Thursday afternoon has been transformed into a memorial. Sand Springs Police released the names of all five students involved in the crash on Friday morning. The students...
New Body Cameras Prove Useful For Osage County Deputies
Osage County deputies now have body cameras for the first time and deputies say they caught something so unbelievable, that they needed video proof. Deputies recently stopped a man suspected of stealing copper and upon investigation, they found a woman in the trunk of his car. Deputies say the woman was unconscious when they found, but still alive.
Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision
ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
How tragic events can take a toll on first responders
We take a look at how tragic events can take a toll on first responders, and the help that's available to them
Tulsa Police Asking Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Tulsa Police said a man who was arrested for exposing himself to at least five women, confessed to doing the same thing to several more people over the last year. Detectives are asking other victims to come forward. Rolando Segovia was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with five counts...
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated Friday night in Tulsa. Police said witnesses at the Cedar Lane Apartments near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Avenue told officers a woman drove to her ex-husband's apartment. The two had an argument, and after the...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
TPD arrests two after domestic dispute ends in shots fired
UPDATE: TPD has learned more about the domestic dispute that ended in shots fired at Cedar Lane Apartments Friday night. Police identified the man involved in the shooting as Lakee Hayes and learned that he is the father of the woman, Alicia Duke's child. Officers said when they arrived Duke...
Sand Springs Has Moment Of Silence During Game In Honor Of Teens Killed In Crash
The Sand Springs community is mourning the loss of three students who were killed in a crash near Charles Page High School. The crash killed Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver. Two more students, Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers, are still in the hospital. Despite the bright lights and...
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
Teenagers vandalize Broken Arrow business, police have ID’d the suspects
A Broken Arrow business was vandalized by teenagers last weekend. This happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Waters Edge Winery, at their New Orleans (101st) & Elm location. Waters Edge Winery posted surveillance video of the teens hopping over the railing of their patio seating area. The...
Phone scam claiming to be Tulsa County deputies targeting medical professionals
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warning people about a phone scam that's currently targeting medical professionals
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
Tulsa police identify man killed in early morning Tulsa shooting
Officers say the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Since the victim came out of surgery, he is expected to be okay.
Sand Springs Community Comes Together To Support Families Of Students Killed In Crash
People in Sand Springs are supporting the families of three Charles Page High School juniors who were killed in a wreck Thursday. Police say, Sirrah Matthews, Logan Childers, Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver were in the car on their lunch break when the driver lost control of the car.
