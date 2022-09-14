ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannford, OK

news9.com

New Body Cameras Prove Useful For Osage County Deputies

Osage County deputies now have body cameras for the first time and deputies say they caught something so unbelievable, that they needed video proof. Deputies recently stopped a man suspected of stealing copper and upon investigation, they found a woman in the trunk of his car. Deputies say the woman was unconscious when they found, but still alive.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
Mannford, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Mannford, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Charles Page Students Killed In Sand Springs Crash Identified

The names of five Charles Page High School students involved in a fatal crash in Sand Springs have been released by the Sand Springs Police Department. Police say 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they were riding in the back seat of the car. 16-year-old Sirrah Mathews and 16-year-old Logan Childers were in the front seats of the car and were transported by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

TPD arrests two after domestic dispute ends in shots fired

UPDATE: TPD has learned more about the domestic dispute that ended in shots fired at Cedar Lane Apartments Friday night. Police identified the man involved in the shooting as Lakee Hayes and learned that he is the father of the woman, Alicia Duke's child. Officers said when they arrived Duke...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

