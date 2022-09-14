ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
Two days away from the eight-month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, three adults and two juveniles, in connection to his death.

Andy Jack Grussing, 16, is facing a felony count of negligent homicide, a felony charge of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor charges related to the investigation.

Elley Jane Graham, 16, is also facing three felony charges related to obstruction and investigation of the shooting.

Two 18-year-olds, Jerral Lee Brady and Jesse Ray Myers, are facing a felony charge for tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. Another adult, 36-year-old Juel Rebecca Graham, is facing a felony charge of obstructing justice.

Parker was shot and killed near Castle Rock Park on Jan. 16. He was among multiple people in a dark parking lot at the time, and police have said that conflicting witness accounts have contributed to delays in the investigation.

Angie Schmidt was a close friend of Parker’s. On Wednesday afternoon, she said she was relieved to hear charges were finally filed.

“I really thought that once we got past that three-month mark that there wasn’t a lot of hope, honestly,” Schmidt said. “I’m glad that we finally have somebody that will be held responsible for what happened.”

According to court documents, it all began when two groups of teens and young adults met up in a parking lot near Castle Rock Park to settle a dispute. A fight broke out, and shots were fired into the air. That led to more weapons and more gunfire.

Police later determined Parker was hit in the chest with a 9 mm bullet that had ricocheted off the asphalt of the parking lot. That shot, police say, was fired by 16-year-old Grussing.

“I’m still definitely in shock, but it’s absolutely amazing news to finally have answers,” Schmidt said.

It is still unclear whether Grussing was aiming the gun at Parker or not.

According to court documents, Brady, Myers and Elley Graham were all in a vehicle with Grussing that drove away from the scene. Brady was driving, according to prosecutors.

Juel Graham, believed to be Elley Graham's mother, is accused of obstructing justice for allegedly not giving police her daughter’s phone.

Three of the five are due in court Sept. 15. Brady and Juel Graham are scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 16.

Comments

Kimberly Hopes
2d ago

Well done.. Police officers/ Detectives. Unfortunately this took longer than should due to people involved , and/ or witness this shooting, and never came forth. Karma has now came for you... -And the ones who bad mouth the police department for not solving the crime when YOU expected.. You should had placed your anger with the people present during the crime who didn't come forth. I'm certain if they did. The family could had rested a little easier knowing the people involved in their sons shooting death was held accountable sooner than almost eight months after.

wigli@wiconi
2d ago

And for the hard question. Where were the victims parents and why was he there at that time in morning?

Gene Wagner
2d ago

it's very sad when we have pur "adults" whom are supposed to be mentors and guides, participating in the murder of a child. I pray for all who have lost and suffered because of this senseless nonsense.

