Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Oklahoma Looking To Solve Statewide Childcare Crisis
The state is announcing a new start-up grant program to address an ongoing childcare crisis across the state. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said 34 of 77 counties in the state are in childcare deserts. Carrie Williams, executive director for the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, said this issue...
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
City Of Tulsa Prepares To Celebrate '9-1-8 Day'
The City of Tulsa is getting ready to celebrate 9-1-8 Day, based off Tulsa's area code. "I think everybody recognizes the number as our area code, 918, so September 18 is our day to celebrate all the things we love about Tulsa," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. Bynum said this weekend...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
Community Baby Shower Offering Free Help To Pregnant Women In Tulsa
A community baby shower is happening Saturday in Tulsa. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. The goal of this event is to offer free help to pregnant women in need. One of the founders of the event said that...
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Cherokee Nation Moving Some Inmates With Long-Term Sentences To Texas
The Cherokee Nation has voted to pay to have a number of its inmates housed at a jail in Texas. They are paying to house their inmates at area jails, but said they need more space and places that can handle longer term sentences. Leaders of the Cherokee Nation said...
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
City Of Tulsa To Unveil New Fire Station
The City of Tulsa is getting ready to unveil its latest fire station. Tulsa Fire Station 33, located near South 134th East Avenue and East 41st Street, is set to be unveiled on Saturday. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Fire Chief Michael Baker and City Councilors will be present to celebrate the...
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
Tulsa Zoo announces update on baby siamang ape
TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!. Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.
Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Local nonprofit offers clean syringes, condoms, Narcan through unique vending machine
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization has a new way to help save lives. Health Outreach Prevention and Education, also known as HOPE, has a new vending machine that sells items like clean syringes, condoms, and the overdose reversing drug, Narcan. “HOPE’s mission is to help to reduce...
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
More than half of Oklahomans live in what researchers call 'child care desert'
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of all Oklahomans live in what researchers call a “child care desert.”. This means the families don’t have the number of options they need. Now, the state’s trying to do something about it. The Department of Human Services said Oklahoma’s...
