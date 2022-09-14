ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma Looking To Solve Statewide Childcare Crisis

The state is announcing a new start-up grant program to address an ongoing childcare crisis across the state. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said 34 of 77 counties in the state are in childcare deserts. Carrie Williams, executive director for the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, said this issue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Prepares To Celebrate '9-1-8 Day'

The City of Tulsa is getting ready to celebrate 9-1-8 Day, based off Tulsa's area code. "I think everybody recognizes the number as our area code, 918, so September 18 is our day to celebrate all the things we love about Tulsa," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. Bynum said this weekend...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

City Of Tulsa To Unveil New Fire Station

The City of Tulsa is getting ready to unveil its latest fire station. Tulsa Fire Station 33, located near South 134th East Avenue and East 41st Street, is set to be unveiled on Saturday. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Fire Chief Michael Baker and City Councilors will be present to celebrate the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Zoo announces update on baby siamang ape

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!. Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
OKLAHOMA STATE

