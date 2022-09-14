Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Man points gun to victim’s face, threatens to kill him
A man who reportedly held a firearm inches away from another man’s face while threatening to kill him was indicted by a grand jury this week. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called Aug. 28 to the 3100 block of 58th Street for a disturbance and had to separate the two parties involved.
Man found not guilty of murder following deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was found not guilty of murder after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another man. Davion Mason was standing trial and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge. It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft. Deputies...
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Kountze man facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Lumberton bank robbery
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Kountze man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to what police called the first bank robbery ever in Lumberton. Timothy Shane Mitchell pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 16, 2022. The robbery happened on June 6, 2022 at the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.
Port Arthur News
Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting
A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
KFDM-TV
Murder trial centers on suspect charged in fatal shooting following argument
BEAUMONT — A man is on trial for a murder that followed an argument at Plymouth Village Apartments on Helbig in Beaumont. Davion Mason is on trial in Judge Raquel West's courtroom. Police responded to the fatal shooting at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Plymouth...
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
Port Arthur News
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
Nearly 100 pounds of weed seized, woman arrested during Orange County traffic stop
ORANGE, Texas — An Interstate 10 traffic stop on Thursday by Orange County deputies netted nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman. Milaka Deshe Patterson, 30, was arrested by deputies with the county's Highway Interdiction Unit according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
12newsnow.com
Memorial service held to honor 2 Beaumont Police officers killed in line of duty in 1902, 1917
Officer George Frederick died in 1902 after being shot in the line of duty. Officer James Gaines died in 1917 during a chase on his motorcycle.
Sulphur man arrested for 3rd-degree rape of 15-year-old
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old.
Orange Leader
Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop
An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said. Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police...
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges
Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance, following an investigation that started in 2020.
