Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man points gun to victim's face, threatens to kill him

A man who reportedly held a firearm inches away from another man’s face while threatening to kill him was indicted by a grand jury this week. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called Aug. 28 to the 3100 block of 58th Street for a disturbance and had to separate the two parties involved.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting

A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
Beaumont local news

