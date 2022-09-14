Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
How to survive UC Berkeley’s intense hustle culture
When I first arrived at UC Berkeley, the coastal landscape, artistic culture and rich history enamored me. They told everyone in my GBO group, but orientation never prepared me for the students’ hustle culture. They were interning at startups before their 8 a.m. classes, were members of clubs that had three rounds of interviews or were involved in research that was bound to better the world. Did I mention they were also taking 12+ units on top of that?
Daily Californian
‘Get out the vote’: Student engagement in local races inspires, disappoints
As the 2022 midterm elections near, a question looms: will UC Berkeley students’ voices be heard this November?. UC Berkeley has a reputation as one of the most politically active campuses in the country. Students regularly grapple with hotbed issues like housing insecurity, abortion rights and climate change in the streets and at the ballot box.
Daily Californian
How I navigated UC Berkeley’s work-study program
When I received my acceptance letter from UC Berkeley, the first thing I checked — aside from the word “Congratulations” — was the financial aid package. Although I’m lucky enough to say I was pleasantly surprised that I would be able to afford college, I noticed another element included within the offer: Loans and Work-Study.
San Francisco Examiner
Both San Francisco public and private high schools are engaged in a fiction about educational equity
When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
Daily Californian
Quiz: Where should you study abroad?
You’ve made it to UC Berkeley. Maybe you’ve taken a couple classes, toured the campus and eaten at almost every restaurant on Durant Avenue — but you’re not satisfied. You want to experience a new culture, try some new food and broaden your horizons. No matter how much you love campus, there’s still a whole world out there to explore. And what better way to explore that world than study abroad through one of Berkeley Study Abroad’s 348 programs?
Daily Californian
Fountains for future fulfillment: Discovering my career path
Who would win: the fountain at Sproul Plaza or the one in front of Berkeley Law?. My answer to this question varies from one day to the next, but I usually settle with hoping I don’t drown in either. How does it feel to attend college right where I...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley seeks to repair relationship with indigenous tribes via repatriation
Since 2020, UC Berkeley repatriated approximately 35 of 1,000 indigenous remains and 50,000 sacred objects to Native Americans and Native Hawaiians. In accordance to state and federal laws, in 2021 the UC system adopted the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA. This act includes returning human remains and cultural items of Native American and Native Hawaiian tribes, according to the UC Office of the President’s policy website.
Daily Californian
Campus mascot cannot bear any more rejections
As students settle into the new school year, companies’ representatives and graduate programs flock to UC Berkeley to recruit starry-eyed bright minds. It seems like people are excitedly talking about joining this start-up or that consulting group every day, eager about their imagined futures that definitely won’t change as time goes on and interests change.
Daily Californian
‘A fearless trailblazer’: Berkeley’s 1st Asian American council member, Ying Lee, dies
Ying Lee, Berkeley’s first Asian American city council member and anti-Vietnam war activist, died at the age of 90. Lee had an active voice in left-wing politics throughout the course of her life as a first-generation Chinese immigrant, author and schoolteacher of 21 years. Her extensive social justice efforts for the anti-war and racial justice movements continued through her final years of life.
Daily Californian
P.S. I (still) love freshman year
Walking down Sproul Plaza with a heavy backpack and hopes for a great year. Trying to get past the crowds and catch up with a friend somewhere in those heads. Nothing screams UC Berkeley more than bright, screaming students running on Sproul trying to make it past Sather Gate while getting flyered by tabling clubs.
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
Daily Californian
‘A joy to be around’: Community remembers Berkeley Law professor David Lieberman
Campus emeritus and beloved UC Berkeley School of Law professor, David Lieberman, died in a hiking accident at Lassen National Park on Sept. 10. Born in 1953, Lieberman retired this July after serving as a member of Berkeley Law School’s Jurisprudence and Social Policy/Legal Studies, or JSPLS, program since 1984.
Daily Californian
A guide on how to make the most of campus career fair
The sun rises. Water is wet. Carol Christ dons a blue blazer as she struts about campus. These are all universal truths. Another universal truth: UC Berkeley’s career fairs can be a treasure trove of information — if you know what you’re looking for. From solving the mysteries of Handshake to perfecting that ratio of boastful and humble in your resume, there is something for everyone at these fairs. Read on to learn more tips that can help you make the most of campus career fairs!
Daily Californian
How can a person know everything at 7, but nothing at 19?
At the age of 7, I knew exactly what my future would look like. I had my whole life planned out in the depths of my naïve brain: where I was going to live (Sacramento), the type of car I wanted (a Toyota Camry) and, most importantly, my future career (an elementary school teacher). And while the first two have somewhat come to fruition, I have never been able to pinpoint what exactly I want to do with my life.
Daily Californian
Academic workers demand better conditions from UC
Represented by the UAW union, 48,000 academic workers across the UC campuses are negotiating with the university to demand greater progress on social and economic issues. Four bargaining units met with UC representatives Tuesday to negotiate issues such as higher compensation, job security, protections against abusive conduct and disability justice for student employees, according to a UAW flier.
Daily Californian
‘Inclusive for everybody’: Benchmark Climbing to open Berkeley location
Benchmark Climbing, a bouldering gym based in San Francisco, plans to open a Berkeley location on Shattuck Avenue this fall. The gym’s entrance gives way to a giant, angular block of painted wood, and a left wall made of windows illuminates the sprawling central space. On the back climbing wall looms a 60-degree overhang: They call it the Wedge.
