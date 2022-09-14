At the age of 7, I knew exactly what my future would look like. I had my whole life planned out in the depths of my naïve brain: where I was going to live (Sacramento), the type of car I wanted (a Toyota Camry) and, most importantly, my future career (an elementary school teacher). And while the first two have somewhat come to fruition, I have never been able to pinpoint what exactly I want to do with my life.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO