ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Opinion: With student learning down, education officials invent happy-talk metrics to hide the failures of public education

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Blood donations urgently needed

The back-to-school season is a critical time for the blood supply. As summer ends and the school year begins, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to schedule donations. According to the Northwest Blood Coalition, high school and college students make up...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Education Policy#School Choice#K12
News Talk KIT

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist

Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
SEATTLE, WA
ClarkCountyToday

First look at a possible I-5 bridge bike and pedestrian path

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program team shares renderings that raise concerns about how little natural light would reach the path. After months and months of draft renderings from the team behind the planned expansion of I-5 between Washington and Oregon that focused on the highway, on Thursday the public finally got a look at what a potential bike and pedestrian path being planned as a part of the project could look like.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Portions of lower Columbia River to reopen for salmon fishing

OLYMPIA – The popular Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River will reopen for hatchery coho salmon fishing beginning Sept. 15, while another section of the lower river will reopen for Chinook and hatchery coho on the same day, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy