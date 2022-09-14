ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Gov. Newsom signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California launches website promoting abortion services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion in the state. The website is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
RENO, NV
ABC10

What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

LOS ANGELES — Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago, sending boulders across roads, carrying away cars and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Firefighters went street by street...
FOREST FALLS, CA
ABC10

Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs aided...
OAK GLEN, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
