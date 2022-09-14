Read full article on original website
Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry
The California School Boards Association says the state needs roughly 100,000 teachers, but here are some of the issues impacting getting them into the classroom. In California, roughly 100,000 teachers are needed to fill classrooms according to the California School Boards Association. A few topics of discussion — aside from...
Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
How do we fix California's broken conservatorship system?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “I was totally trapped,” said Marie Bergum. From age 21 to 36, Marie was conserved by her parents. “I acted like I was happy…but I wasn’t,” said Marie. We wanted to hear about her experience of what being under a conservatorship...
Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
Gov. Newsom signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to...
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
Problems plague California school district data system, putting funding at risk
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The data management system for California’s K-12 schools has been on the fritz for months after it was updated in April then rolled out with minimal testing, potentially jeopardizing school district funding. The California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data...
Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Don Cox was looking for a reliable place to build a family farm in the 1950s, he settled on California's Imperial Valley. The desert region had high priority water rights, meaning its access to water was hard for anyone to take away. "He had it...
Thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at California Capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands gathered at the west steps of the California State Capitol to celebrate Grito De Dolores or the Cry of Dolores, the ceremonial marking of Mexico’s Independence Day. The event is celebrated by those of Mexican of descent in Mexico, America and around the world...
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more than...
California launches website promoting abortion services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion in the state. The website is...
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area
RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
LOS ANGELES — Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago, sending boulders across roads, carrying away cars and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Firefighters went street by street...
Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage
OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs aided...
