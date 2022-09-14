For this post-Labor day weekend we dug up over 20 events to share with you starting today, Thursday September 15th with Oktoberfest in Mt. Angel featuring over 40 beers from Oregon and around the world. Today, Fire on the Mountain does a Lager Tap takeover thru the weekend at 11:00 a.m., followed by new releases from Hopworks, VICE BEER, Hetty Alice and a collabo beer with Ecliptic and Holy Mountain at the Tulip Shop Tavern. John Holl will be doing a podcast/beer signing of his new book the Craft Brewery Cookbook at Von Ebert Glendoveer at 5:30 p.m.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO