FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Yelp reviewers rated this gut-loving Costa Mesa, California restaurant the third best in AmericaEllen EastwoodCosta Mesa, CA
danapointtimes.com
Utility Box Art to Pay Tribute to Maddie James
danapointtimes.com
NEWS NEXT DOOR: San Clemente Resident, WWII Veteran to Celebrate 100th Birthday
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
sunnews.org
Huntington Harbour movie/TV actor designed Sundial clock at local Fire House
I was sitting in the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Parking Lot on Warner Avenue near Pacific Coast Highway, when I looked up to see a huge sundial clock on the side of a Fire Station across the street. I haven’t seen any other sundial clocks around the area and wondered who created it.
newportbeachindy.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
Mission Viejo doctor wins visitation with kids amid poison allegations
A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday.
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
danapointtimes.com
Special Needs Kids Experience Fishing Trip of a Lifetime with Local Nonprofit
danapointtimes.com
Fictitious Business Name: Alter Mental Health – Mission Viejo
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter to the Community: Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert
As I reflect on the last year as your Chief of Police, serving this community has been the most rewarding part of my 30-year career. I wake up every day humbled to serve the people of this amazing community and lead and support this organization’s outstanding men and women. My vision is for us to be the safest coastal community in Orange County through exceptional policing and community engagement. I hope to achieve this goal through data-driving policing, using technology as a force multiplier, community outreach and engagement, and investing in our most valuable asset, our employees, with the support of the City management and City Council.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
eldonnews.org
“Come back to where you came from and make it better”: How 2 new Santa Ana Councilmembers joined politics
Threats to democracy affect us all, and journalists across the country are working together today to highlight both ongoing anti-democratic efforts and what can be done to stop them. This story is part of that project, called Democracy Day. When most people think of politicians, they think of stuffy people...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in San Clemente, CA — 15 Top Places!
Relaxing in San Clemente is the top thing to do for visitors, thanks to its lovely and warm year-round climate, stunning beaches and views, and world-class dining. Indeed, the food scene in this California city is a terrific mix of local seafood recipes and international cuisines that will have any foodie’s mouth water in anticipation.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Clemente, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
There’s never a dull moment in San Clemente. Although not as famous as its SoCal neighbors, it quietly impresses with its unlimited sunshine and surfing culture. Of course, it also has a diverse and growing culinary scene to satisfy every palate. So, start planning your culinary trip here by...
visitnewportbeach.com
7 Fall Events to Look Forward to in Newport Beach
Our leaves may not change colors, but Newport Beach sure knows how to get in the fall spirit! Each year, this special season ushers in an abundance of exciting events and activities. From Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC to the highly anticipated annual Newport Beach Film Festival, there’s no shortage of festivities this season. So mark your calendars—here’s what’s happening this fall!
Reform RX Brings the Future of Pilates to Southern California With the Opening of Its First Experiential Location
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Reform RX, the next generation digitally connected Pilates reformer, is set to open a new experiential showroom in Southern California. The studio, in Newport Beach, California, will offer in-person demos of the new state-of-the-art reformer–the first to provide key biometric user feedback–and serve as a studio location to film its contemporary, results-driven workouts with industry-leading celebrity instructors for its digital platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006017/en/ Ready, Set, RX: Reformer Pilates instructor Kourtney McCullough, one of the founding trainers, pictured on Reform RX, the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)
Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach
A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.
Wealthy OC Political Donor Announces Legal Action Over Newport Back Bay Parkland Dispute
Prominent GOP donor and Newport Beach resident Buck Johns has announced plans to sue the county government after plans to sell him a piece of public park land in Back Bay were put on ice last year. Meanwhile, protesters are calling for the private fence around the land to come...
