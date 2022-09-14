ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
danapointtimes.com

Utility Box Art to Pay Tribute to Maddie James

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

NEWS NEXT DOOR: San Clemente Resident, WWII Veteran to Celebrate 100th Birthday

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dana Point, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Special Needs Kids Experience Fishing Trip of a Lifetime with Local Nonprofit

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Yacht Racing#Charity
danapointtimes.com

Fictitious Business Name: Alter Mental Health – Mission Viejo

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter to the Community: Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert

As I reflect on the last year as your Chief of Police, serving this community has been the most rewarding part of my 30-year career. I wake up every day humbled to serve the people of this amazing community and lead and support this organization’s outstanding men and women. My vision is for us to be the safest coastal community in Orange County through exceptional policing and community engagement. I hope to achieve this goal through data-driving policing, using technology as a force multiplier, community outreach and engagement, and investing in our most valuable asset, our employees, with the support of the City management and City Council.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Clemente, CA — 15 Top Places!

Relaxing in San Clemente is the top thing to do for visitors, thanks to its lovely and warm year-round climate, stunning beaches and views, and world-class dining. Indeed, the food scene in this California city is a terrific mix of local seafood recipes and international cuisines that will have any foodie’s mouth water in anticipation.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Clemente, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

There’s never a dull moment in San Clemente. Although not as famous as its SoCal neighbors, it quietly impresses with its unlimited sunshine and surfing culture. Of course, it also has a diverse and growing culinary scene to satisfy every palate. So, start planning your culinary trip here by...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

7 Fall Events to Look Forward to in Newport Beach

Our leaves may not change colors, but Newport Beach sure knows how to get in the fall spirit! Each year, this special season ushers in an abundance of exciting events and activities. From Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC to the highly anticipated annual Newport Beach Film Festival, there’s no shortage of festivities this season. So mark your calendars—here’s what’s happening this fall!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

Reform RX Brings the Future of Pilates to Southern California With the Opening of Its First Experiential Location

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Reform RX, the next generation digitally connected Pilates reformer, is set to open a new experiential showroom in Southern California. The studio, in Newport Beach, California, will offer in-person demos of the new state-of-the-art reformer–the first to provide key biometric user feedback–and serve as a studio location to film its contemporary, results-driven workouts with industry-leading celebrity instructors for its digital platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006017/en/ Ready, Set, RX: Reformer Pilates instructor Kourtney McCullough, one of the founding trainers, pictured on Reform RX, the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach

A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.
SEAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy