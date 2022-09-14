ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
TheDailyBeast

Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet

A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
TMZ.com

Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
