Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friends and family of Lyft driver shot dead outside Amazon’s Seattle HQ call for answers
Family and friends of a well loved rideshare driver have called for justice following his death in a shooting in downtown Seattle earlier this week.Mohamed Kediye, 48, was killed while driving in the Denny Triangle neighbourhood late on Sunday night, not far from Amazon’s headquarters in the city, Seattle police said. He was working at the time and had at least one passenger in his vehicle when he was fatally shot in the head.As Fox13 News reported on Wednesday, no arrests have been made by police and no suspect has been identified – leading to calls from colleagues, friends and family...
Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police
A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car. Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke. On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs
Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
A last-minute deal stopped a massive railroad strike. Here's how it happened
Late-night negotiations averted a strike by the nation's railroad workers, which would have had huge effects on the U.S. and California economies.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
Starbucks union claims company closed two cafes in retaliation
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The union representing Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) employees at about 200 of its cafes said on Tuesday the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there, though the company cited business and safety reasons for the closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit
(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
Here's how the freight rail strike will impact commuters
US commuter rail service will face a huge disruption Friday if a freight rail strike is not avoided.
Thrillist
Amtrak Just Cancelled All Long-Distance Routes Due to the Railroad Strike
On Wednesday, 5,000 rail workers officially authorized a strike that will effectively halt the industry. In anticipation of the news, Amtrak suspended most of its routes just one day prior before ultimately canceling long-haul trips altogether upon the announcement. Departures out of the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and...
Snohomish County transit permits shopping carts on buses under ‘equity lens’
Community Transit, the public transit authority for Snohomish County, has permitted shopping carts on certain buses after performing an equity analysis. The transit agency’s rules of conduct note that “personal carts, grocery carts, and bicycle trailers are allowed, provided they can be stored between seats without blocking the aisle.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newly minted SDOT director begins tenure with added bike lanes to Aurora
After Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the new Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Director at the end of July, Greg Spotts has officially been confirmed with a unanimous vote from the city council. Spotts has been working as the Interim Director of SDOT since Sept. 7 and has already announced the...
How to Help Migrants Coming to Chicago
One hundred and fifty-one migrants arrive by bus from Texas at Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. More than 360 migrants have arrived in Chicago by bus since Aug. 31 as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempt to put pressure on Democrats to change immigration policies.
Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike
Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
New SDOT head hits the streets looking to expand transit so it’s ‘safe and convenient for everybody’
“High tempo, with a lot of ideas.” That’s how the new head of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Greg Spotts describes himself. Sitting at a table, munching on a donut and with a cup of coffee and water, SDOT’s new head man spoke informally to a small group of transportation reporters Wednesday. My initial impressions?
KC Metro’s ‘workforce shortage’ reduces service by over 250 trips
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
`Could have gone either way’: Railroad union deal barely survived
The prospect of dormant freight trains hung over the West Wing and spurred heavy pressure from President Joe Biden and the White House to strike a deal.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0