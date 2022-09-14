ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Independent

Friends and family of Lyft driver shot dead outside Amazon’s Seattle HQ call for answers

Family and friends of a well loved rideshare driver have called for justice following his death in a shooting in downtown Seattle earlier this week.Mohamed Kediye, 48, was killed while driving in the Denny Triangle neighbourhood late on Sunday night, not far from Amazon’s headquarters in the city, Seattle police said. He was working at the time and had at least one passenger in his vehicle when he was fatally shot in the head.As Fox13 News reported on Wednesday, no arrests have been made by police and no suspect has been identified – leading to calls from colleagues, friends and family...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
102.5 The Bone

Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot

The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit

(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
WASHINGTON STATE
Thrillist

Amtrak Just Cancelled All Long-Distance Routes Due to the Railroad Strike

On Wednesday, 5,000 rail workers officially authorized a strike that will effectively halt the industry. In anticipation of the news, Amtrak suspended most of its routes just one day prior before ultimately canceling long-haul trips altogether upon the announcement. Departures out of the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and...
TRAFFIC
Borderless Magazine

How to Help Migrants Coming to Chicago

One hundred and fifty-one migrants arrive by bus from Texas at Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. More than 360 migrants have arrived in Chicago by bus since Aug. 31 as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempt to put pressure on Democrats to change immigration policies.
CHICAGO, IL
TravelNoire

Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike

Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
OAKLAND, CA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

