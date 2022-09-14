Family and friends of a well loved rideshare driver have called for justice following his death in a shooting in downtown Seattle earlier this week.Mohamed Kediye, 48, was killed while driving in the Denny Triangle neighbourhood late on Sunday night, not far from Amazon’s headquarters in the city, Seattle police said. He was working at the time and had at least one passenger in his vehicle when he was fatally shot in the head.As Fox13 News reported on Wednesday, no arrests have been made by police and no suspect has been identified – leading to calls from colleagues, friends and family...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO