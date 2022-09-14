ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 1

Related
thurstontalk.com

The 2nd Annual Lacey South Sound Chamber 2022 Winterfest

It’s never too soon to get excited about the holidays. With the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest 2022 just a couple of months away, it’s the perfect time to pencil in a day of sipping, snacking, and shopping for the holiday season. The event will take off on November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that you can start your shopping over a month early.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Autumn Market Set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at The Shed

The Autumn Market will be held at The Shed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Shed will have pumpkins, gourds, rosehip wreaths, signs, candles, antiques, primitives and lots of autumn and farmhouse inspired decor.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Olympia, WA
Centralia, WA
Business
City
Centralia, WA
thejoltnews.com

What's happening coming up for the 3rd week of September?

Time flies so fast. We are now approaching the last weeks of the month. Let us take a peek at some events next week that might interest you and your family. Beginner Square Dance Lessons, September 15, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M. Square Dance lessons – good fun and...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershop#Barber Shop#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Refined Man#The Barber Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
thurstontalk.com

2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for the Great Pumpkin to make its appearance! There is tons of fun waiting for your entire family at local Thurston County farms, including corn mazes, wagon rides, slides and more! These local families have spent the year preparing to give you a wonderful fall, so head to one, find your perfect pumpkin and have some cider. Here are the 2022 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bill Moeller Commentary: It’s the Berries — OK, and the Pies

This newspaper carried an article a while ago that originated in The Bellingham Herald concerning blackberries grown in the wild. That may be a redundant description because I don’t know of a single person who deliberately plants blackberries in their garden. They’re too easy to find along a country...
CENTRALIA, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1994889 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Harstine Island subdivision is currently listed for $150,000.
SHELTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater deliberates church signage and use

Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
TUMWATER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy