Chronicle
Community Calendar: Chehalis Flying Saucer Party; ARTrails Exhibition Gallery; Historic Borst Home Museum Open House
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 17 at Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front Way, Chehalis; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. VIP tickets were previously available for $65.59 (including fees) and included access to speakers Vince Ynzunza, Shanelle Schanz, Bob...
thurstontalk.com
The 2nd Annual Lacey South Sound Chamber 2022 Winterfest
It’s never too soon to get excited about the holidays. With the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest 2022 just a couple of months away, it’s the perfect time to pencil in a day of sipping, snacking, and shopping for the holiday season. The event will take off on November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that you can start your shopping over a month early.
Chronicle
Autumn Market Set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at The Shed
The Autumn Market will be held at The Shed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Shed will have pumpkins, gourds, rosehip wreaths, signs, candles, antiques, primitives and lots of autumn and farmhouse inspired decor.
Chronicle
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
thejoltnews.com
What's happening coming up for the 3rd week of September?
Time flies so fast. We are now approaching the last weeks of the month. Let us take a peek at some events next week that might interest you and your family. Beginner Square Dance Lessons, September 15, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M. Square Dance lessons – good fun and...
Chronicle
Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders
A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Chronicle
Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest Supporting Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund Set for Sept. 17
Dick’s Brewing Company and Northwest Sausage and Deli will host a Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The doors will open for Dick’s Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Entry into the tournament is $40 per...
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for the Great Pumpkin to make its appearance! There is tons of fun waiting for your entire family at local Thurston County farms, including corn mazes, wagon rides, slides and more! These local families have spent the year preparing to give you a wonderful fall, so head to one, find your perfect pumpkin and have some cider. Here are the 2022 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
GraysHarborTalk
Southwest Washington Food Hub Delivering to Remote SW Washington Schools, Galvanizing Supply Chain
Rural students in Southwest Washington will be eating more locally-grown food for the 2022-2023 school year. That’s because Hoquiam School District, Aberdeen School District, Raymond School District, and Pe Ell School District were all awarded Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Farm to School Grants. The WSDA’s Farm to School...
Chronicle
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: It’s the Berries — OK, and the Pies
This newspaper carried an article a while ago that originated in The Bellingham Herald concerning blackberries grown in the wild. That may be a redundant description because I don’t know of a single person who deliberately plants blackberries in their garden. They’re too easy to find along a country...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584
Shelton Real Estate at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1994889 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Harstine Island subdivision is currently listed for $150,000.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater deliberates church signage and use
Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
