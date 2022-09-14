It’s never too soon to get excited about the holidays. With the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest 2022 just a couple of months away, it’s the perfect time to pencil in a day of sipping, snacking, and shopping for the holiday season. The event will take off on November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that you can start your shopping over a month early.

