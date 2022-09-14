ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting

Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
TACOMA, WA
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
AUBURN, WA
The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest

Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
SEATTLE, WA
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
RENTON, WA
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8

Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
Redmond cracks down on loud vehicles with ‘muffler patrols’

Last weekend, Redmond Police conducted an emphasis “muffler” patrol to stop those with modified mufflers after receiving complaints about the loud noise. Officers pulled over 15 loud cars and ticketed 7, and Redmond PD says it was a “successful patrol.”. Redmond PD spokesperson Jill Green tells KIRO...
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email

A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
SUMNER, WA
