Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting
Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead
Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
The Crime Blotter: Belltown mugging leaves 1 with gunshot wound to the leg
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was shot in the ankle in Belltown Tuesday night. Officers say about 10:30 p.m., SPD responded to 4th Avenue and Battery Street for reports of gunshots, where officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Seattle...
The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest
Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead at Montlake house fire after police standoff with armed person in crisis
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to reports of a fire on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. E. The Seattle Police Department is on the scene, reporting that an armed man in crisis is inside the burning home, along with another “injured person” who “may be inside the residence.”
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Police looking for man who blew up car at Auburn funeral
Auburn Police said a man blew up a car at a funeral in Washington. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suspect put an explosive device in an attendee’s car during an August 23 funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery. The information is only being reported Monday on the Auburn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shoplifter with HIV accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard pleads not guilty
On Thursday, King County Prosecutors said a shoplifting suspect, who bit a Nordstrom security guard and knew he had HIV, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery. Court documents say it happened Aug. 22 at the Downtown Seattle Flagship store, where prosecutors say 30-year-old Keelan Jones tried stealing...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
Redmond cracks down on loud vehicles with ‘muffler patrols’
Last weekend, Redmond Police conducted an emphasis “muffler” patrol to stop those with modified mufflers after receiving complaints about the loud noise. Officers pulled over 15 loud cars and ticketed 7, and Redmond PD says it was a “successful patrol.”. Redmond PD spokesperson Jill Green tells KIRO...
Officials suggest wearing helmet after aggressive owl reported at SeaTac park
The city of SeaTac is warning people about a “very aggressive owl” at a park and offered some unique ways for people to protect themselves from the bird while in the area. The owl was spotted at North SeaTac Park at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South 128th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Father, Lyft driver killed in Belltown as community mourns
A 48-year-old father of six, who was a Lyft driver, was shot and killed in Seattle Sunday night. Mohamed Kediye worked out of Sea-Tac airport and was fatally shot after picking someone up and driving into Seattle. The shooting happened near the Amazon Spheres. His friend, Mohamud Adan, says Kediye’s...
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
Many residents continue to reject evacuation warnings as Bolt Creek Fire threatens homes
Heavy smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire is preventing firefighters from aggressively attacking the flames that are burning out of control between Skykomish and Index. As of Monday morning, the fire has burned approximately 8,000 acres. Despite this, numerous residents are ignoring the mandatory evacuation orders and are refusing to...
Effort to raise floatplane wreckage off Whidbey Island to begin Sept. 26
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have announced the recovery plan for the floatplane that crashed Sept. 4 off Whidbey Island, according to a media release. Preparations for the recovery of the wreckage is ongoing, with the main recovery effort to begin Sept. 26. A work class...
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
New SDOT head hits the streets looking to expand transit so it’s ‘safe and convenient for everybody’
“High tempo, with a lot of ideas.” That’s how the new head of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Greg Spotts describes himself. Sitting at a table, munching on a donut and with a cup of coffee and water, SDOT’s new head man spoke informally to a small group of transportation reporters Wednesday. My initial impressions?
West Seattle Bridge passes strength tests, will reopen Sunday as planned
Some critical tests were conducted on the West Seattle Bridge this week to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point, and on Thursday, the Seattle Department of Transportation confirmed that the bridge is safe and ready to reopen as planned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0