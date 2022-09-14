ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Both sides of the debate spending $20M on abortion ads

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVC6f_0hvl1bYb00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The reason both sides of the abortion debate will spend more than $20 million is that they are fighting for your vote and TV ads are the most efficient method to do that, so you can get used to seeing a ton of commercials on Proposal Three.

While the opponents describe the ballot question as extreme, the proponents see it in the opposite light.

“It is a common sense, middle-of-the-road proposal,” said Nicole Well Stallsworth with Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Planned Parenthood argues that the other side will try to insight fear when it comes to Michigan’s law, requiring a minor to get parental consent before having an abortion.

“There is nothing in our proposal that prevents parental consent,” continued Stallsworth.”This is a talking point that the opposition has used to incite fear in people and it’s a distraction from the issue.”

But the other side argues the issue is not whether this prevents parental consent because parents always have a right to consent or not, the question is does prop three give the minor the right to have an abortion without getting that consent?

“There are laws that govern consent and those laws are not directly impacted by our proposal,” said Stallsworth.

The other side disagrees, in an ad saying that Proposal Three is “too confusing” and “too extreme.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Expert breaks down claim that Prop 3 is “vague”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As questions loom over the future of abortion and proposal 3, 6 News took the wording to a legal expert for some clarity. If passed, Prop 3 would protect abortion and other reproductive health care treatments in the Michigan constitution. Some opponents however claim it’s vague and confusing and could open […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

GOP candidate Johnsen claims Prop 3 allows pedophilia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican state House of Representatives candidate Gina Johnsen claimed Proposal 3 would legalize pedophilia during a Christian voter rally Thursday night outside of the state capitol. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One of the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI lawmakers debate gun-spotting AI tech in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Michigan lawmakers are looking at providing state-of-the-art technology to every school in the state to address the mass shooting issue. After the tragic mass shooting at the Oxford High School, officials bought a new technology system developed by Navy SEALs to detect a gun on the school grounds. Now, some […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Trump to hold Michigan rally on Oct. 1

Former President Trump will hold a rally in Michigan on Oct. 1 to boost several GOP candidates, including Tudor Dixon, who trails in the polls of his closely watched race to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Trump’s Save America PAC said in a Thursday release that the 7 p.m. rally will be held at the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election State#Common Sense#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

Markey opposes Manchin push to include permitting reform in stopgap funding bill

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is joining a group of liberal House members in opposing Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) push to pass changes to the environmental review process in a stopgap funding bill. Markey became the second Democratic-caucusing senator to call for the issues to be separated.  Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has previously expressed opposition to […]
INCOME TAX
WLNS

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MI Supreme Court Chief Justice talks retirement, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a 10-year run on the state’s highest court, the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court surprised many by announcing she was retiring. But what was the reason behind Cheif Judge Bridget McCormack’s decision? Once you get a job on the high court, McCormack says that “people are really reluctant […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

White House defends Biden’s quick flight to Delaware to vote in primary

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden taking a whirlwind trip to Delaware to vote in-person in the state’s primary. “The president has a very heavy schedule. He’s the president of the United States. It worked out best for him to vote yesterday, to vote on Tuesday,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard […]
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

State prisons face employment challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

TN appeal hearings start on denied Hillsdale College charter schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has kicked off hearings over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College open despite rejections from local school boards, a process unfolding in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale’s president. On Wednesday, only advocates for opening the school in Rutherford County, which includes booming suburbs […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WLNS

Oxford school board president resigns

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – The president of the Oxford Community School Board has resigned, 6 News media partner MLive confirmed. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents on Wednesday about the resignation of president Tom Donnelly. “This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was […]
EDUCATION
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy