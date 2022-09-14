Read full article on original website
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
How do we fix California's broken conservatorship system?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “I was totally trapped,” said Marie Bergum. From age 21 to 36, Marie was conserved by her parents. “I acted like I was happy…but I wasn’t,” said Marie. We wanted to hear about her experience of what being under a conservatorship...
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 15, Arrested in Teen Girl's Fatal Overdose at High School in Hollywood
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, Los Angeles police said Thursday. The boy, a student at an independent charter school located on the same campus in Hollywood, also was accused in an...
Maryland Daily Record
Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
Thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at California Capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands gathered at the west steps of the California State Capitol to celebrate Grito De Dolores or the Cry of Dolores, the ceremonial marking of Mexico’s Independence Day. The event is celebrated by those of Mexican of descent in Mexico, America and around the world...
