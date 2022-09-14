ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
ABC10

Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
ABC10

Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
Maryland Daily Record

Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
