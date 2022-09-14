Read full article on original website
NECN
Beachside Dining? Open Off Season? This Cape Cod Restaurant Has It All
Cape Cod has no shortage of restaurants, but there’s a sweet spot that’s hard to land in. A lot of the more popular ones are not by the water, and many of those that are on the water are seasonal spots. Finding a beachside restaurant on the Cape...
capecod.com
Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
idesignarch.com
Classic Cape Cod Shingle Style Home with Whimsical Touches
Situated atop a wooded hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this inviting coastal home offers sweeping panoramic views across Cape Cod Bay. The 4,427-square-foot seaside home was designed and built by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders. The nautical woodland theme Shingle Style design incorporates characters of its wooded surroundings and the ocean view setting.
capecod.com
One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor
PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was...
WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers.
capecod.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe after search in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A missing Alzheimer’s patient was located safe after an intense search in Yarmouth. It started around 4:30 AM after a 69-year-old woman was reported missing from the Berry Avenue neighborhood. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called along with a drone as part of the search. The victim was located safe a couple of hours later. Further details were not immediately available.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
capecod.com
Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet about 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Long Pond Road not far from Ocean View Drive. Firefighters extricated the driver, who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
capecod.com
Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy
FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole on Anchorage Road. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crash which are all under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard
BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
nbcboston.com
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver flees after BMW rams tree in Osterville…
OSTERVILLE – A Yarmouth Police K9 unit was called in to help Barnstable cops search for the driver of a BMW that struck a tree last evening. Shortly after midnight, police officers discovered the BMW sedan crashed into a tree on Parker Road. The driver had already fled the scene.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…
DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
