Florida State

MTA
2d ago

Rubio is a weather vane politician. He will point whichever way the political winds are blowing. When it comes to getting re-elected, right and wrong be damned.

Lisa Roach
2d ago

Rubio does not represent how most Floridians feel on the major issues.We must vote him out and vote Val Demings in as our Senator in November.

Mike S
2d ago

Republicans are starting to realize that all they have left is the salivating MAGAts and they don't dare cross them with common sense.

