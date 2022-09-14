Read full article on original website
PopSugar
V-Cut French Manicures Are Having a Moment
The V-cut french manicure is the latest take on the french manicure design. Also called a chevron french manicure, this trend features a V-shaped smile line at the tip of the nail. Find inspiration here for your own fall nail-art design. French manicures are everywhere you look right now: on...
PopSugar
Get to Know JoJo Siwa's New Girlfriend, Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa is in a new relationship with Avery Cyrus, and you're likely finding yourself wanting to know more about their budding romance. According to Cyrus's TikTok account, the 22-year-old, who has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform, is a full-time creator with a passion for skateboarding, Spider-Man, and wild food experiments.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It’s a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
ComicBook
Disney Halloween 2022 Collection Continues With The Hocus Pocus Spell Mini Backpack
Welcome to the ComicBook.com Disney hub for Halloween! Below you'll find a bunch of Disney's best new releases for Halloween 2022. The latest addition comes from Loungefly, who have teamed up with Disney and Entertainment Earth to launch a delightful Hocus Pocus Glow-In-The-Dark Spell Mini-Backpack and the Spell Book Keychain. Pre-order details for both items can be found below.
The Story Behind Those Perfect ‘Clueless’-Inspired Costumes in ‘Do Revenge’
When Cher Horowitz strutted into the fictitious Beverly Hills high school in Clueless, her yellow plaid matching set wasn’t the official uniform—but it might as well have been. Mona May’s indelible costume design for that film created a high bar for cinematic academic attire that is rarely topped.In the years since Amy Heckerling's landmark film, the students of classic teen movies and TV shows like Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl opted for traditional private school threads, with some modifications to suit their sartorial moods. Now, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s playful, candy-colored Do Revenge, Netflix’s contemporary twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers...
PopSugar
The Symbolism Behind the Hairstyles in "House of the Dragon"
"House of the Dragon," HBO's prequel to "Game of Thrones," dives into the tumultuous past of the House Targaryen almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) vied for the Iron Throne. Though the series introduces us to an entirely new cast — including King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), to name a few — there's a lot of symbolism in the hair and costumes to unpack, just like the original series.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
PopSugar
How the New "Pinocchio" Remake Compares to the 1940s Original
When you wish upon a star in 2022, Disney uses its magic to turn yet another classic animated film into a live-action movie with top-tier actors and stunning CGI. This summer's trailer of "Pinocchio" marked another live-action retelling of a classic from Disney's catalog — this one, decades after its original animation premiered in 1940. Its core themes — wishful thinking, careful decision-making, honesty, bravery for grand adventures, and staying true to your heart — are just a few reasons why "Pinocchio" is a timeless Disney classic perfect for family movie nights.
WDW News Today
New Awnings Added to Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Exterior refurbishment of Sunset Club Couture in Disney’s Hollywood Studios is officially complete with the addition of new awnings. The awnings hang over the two display windows to either side of the shop’s entrance. They are cream-colored, with black lines, and red-orange and grey sections. For more information...
Top 10 Toys for the Holiday Season 2022
With Santa and the elves toiling away at the North Pole following summer vacation, it's a good time to sneak a glance at the BJ's Wholesale Club website for ideas on popular toys. The company released...
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
WDW News Today
New Oogie Boogie Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween, these frightfully adorable Oogie Boogie Ear Headbands arrived at Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure. Oogie Boogie Ear Headband – $29.99. The headband is outlined in black with a soft green...
WDW News Today
More ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Nothing says Halloween like the jangling bones of a skeleton. This year, guests can find a wide selection of skeleton-themed merchandise, based on “The Skeleton Dance,” an animated short from the 1929 “Silly Symphony” cartoons.
PopSugar
Halle Bailey Re-Creates Ariel's Costume Perfectly in the New "Little Mermaid"
A new trailer for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" movie was released on Sept. 9, and it features singer Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the teaser clip, Bailey transforms into a mermaid. At first, viewers can only see a glimpse of her tail as she travels under the sea. Later, as she sings "Part of Your World," a better view of her costume appears: the well-known strapless purple bra top and ombré green sequined skirt. True to the original look, she skips jewelry in favor of a carefree style. Her long red hair, which reaches down her lower back, is also on theme.
PopSugar
"After Ever Happy" Star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Says His Ideal Match Is "Confident" and "Active"
While there might not be a "Love Island: UK" celebrity edition just yet, we've got our eyes on a must-cast star: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin. The "After Ever Happy" heartthrob sits down with POPSUGAR to talk about the newly released film and what he's looking for in a partner — if he ever delves into the reality-TV dating world.
touringplans.com
How Can Kids and Teens Pay for Things at Disney World?
If you’re visiting Walt Disney World with your child or teenager and you’re going to be with them all the time, then the question of how they can pay for things may be of little concern to you. You’ll always be there to do the paying. If they’re going to be on their own, it’s very likely that payment questions will come up. Below, I’ll run down common payment scenarios and talk about what the options are for guests who are under 18.
WDW News Today
New Sculpted ‘Star Wars’ Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new sculpted “Star Wars” lightsaber hilt caps are available at Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. No discounts apply to the caps. The caps resemble a bantha’s...
WDW News Today
New Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow and More Haunted Mansion Merchandise at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More Haunted Mansion merchandise, including a Madame Leota gravestone pillow, continues to materialize throughout Walt Disney World for spooky season. Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow – $29.99. The gravestone-shaped pillow is bright purple, with green lettering and...
Amazon Toys We Love List: The best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart released its 2022 Top Toys List a few weeks ago, and now Amazon has followed suit with its 2022...
