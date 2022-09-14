ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Ohio mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
sunny95.com

Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim

COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
10TV

Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
NBC4 Columbus

How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
