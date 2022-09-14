Read full article on original website
Nancy's Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery's first birthday bash
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Women's Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 Rutgers
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming 'game-time decisions' among 12 status report
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against Toledo
Ohio mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
Columbus father raises money for teddy bears 1 year after son's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friday marked one year since a family has been without their son, brother and friend. One year ago, Bryce Persang, 24, was found shot in the front seat of a car in Columbus. “He was sarcastic, he was obnoxious, he was kind of a jerk, but...
Franklin County judge hopeful after police, parents of teens behind car thefts meet to discuss solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge was one of about 100 people on Thursday who attended a meeting to discuss ways to end the epidemic of teenagers stealing Hyundais and Kias across central Ohio. Franklin County Administrative Judge George Leach, the head juvenile court judge, described the meeting...
Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim
COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
Mom uses slain son's love of travel to help community, as she waits for arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after her son lost his life to gun violence, a Columbus mom still working to find justice for her child. "it's been very hard," Victoria Landrum said, as she talked about her son Marcus Payne, 27, who was shot and killed last summer in a Short North neighborhood.
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
Ohio woman charged in death by blunt force trauma of 4-month-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday. According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by […]
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant
According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.
How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
'A good outcome': Police, parents of 'Kia Boys' in central Ohio meet to talk about solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — About a dozen moms came together with the police to learn about resources available to help their teenage boys and put a stop to the stealing of Kias and Hyundais in Columbus. The moms who spoke with 10TV had kids in the "Kia Boys" ranging from 11 to 18 years old.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number. On Friday, the...
Man arrested after exposing himself to child in Hilliard, police say
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers arrested a man Thursday afternoon who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on her way to school that same morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. HPD charged Joseph Ennemoser, 48, with a fifth-degree felony several hours after the child told police Ennemoser got out of a white pickup […]
Suspect arrested, charged with murder for southeast Franklin County shooting from July
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in southeastern Franklin County two months ago was arrested on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found...
