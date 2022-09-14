ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

BSO award tradition back after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

BSO award tradition back after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus 02:09

MIAMI – Sheriff Gregory Tony handed out awards to his top law enforcement, fire rescue and civilian personnel Wednesday.

Among the honorees, was a veteran deputy helping the homeless get a roof over their heads.

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Michael Francis waited two years to receive his award as BSO's 2020 Deputy of The Year. The award was postponed by the pandemic but the special feeling was still there.

"I feel amazing very honored to be recognized for this prestigious award from BSO," said Frances.

Deputy Francis was honored for his work with Broward's homeless population, helping families find shelter and get legal help with housing and evictions.

"The homeless population struggles to navigate the system of care so I've been able to help them do that and we have had some success here at the Broward Sheriff's Office homeless outreach at BSO for sure."

In all, more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees were honored for performing exceptional service. Among them Deputy Michelle Olivero, who helped a woman in labor deliver her baby inside a car.

"She later assisted with clothes for the baby, these actions are not only kind and sincere, they are the norm for Deputy Olivero," said Tony.

Sheriff Tony also handed awards to Sgt. Kamy Floyd for her work solving cold cases and detective of the year John Curcio. Awards also went out to members of BSO'S LGBTQ+ committee for their work improving relations with the LGBTQ community.

Sheriff Tony honored the BSO aviation unit for flying 3,000 missions, resulting in 1,000 arrests -- and recovery of more than 240 stolen vehicles.

CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Chairman Torey Alston: "New Broward School Board has new focus"

MIAMI - Opening Tuesday's Broward School Board meeting, new Chairman Torey Alston said, "I'd like to acknowledge that this is the first regular school board meeting of this reformed board that looks like Broward county and is collectively competent with a diversity of experience," he said. Alston is one of 4 members appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor suspended 4 elected members after a grand jury report found malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence. Alston said the new board has a new focus. "I moved to reallocate a majority of our time to focus on student achievement with the prior school...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Deputy arrested following DUI crash that injured man

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on accusations that he was driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this year when he crashed into another car, injuring the driver, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Deputy Carlos Hernandez, 36, was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

5 injured in North Miami drive-by shooting

MIAMI - A drive-by shooting in North Miami injured five people late Wednesday night. "It sounded like the room was shaking, like a constant hit, like pow pow pow!" said a woman who lives nearby. The shooting happened near NW 9th Avenue and 131st Street shortly after 11 p.m."Probably around 11:15 (p.m.) I just heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets going off, like just back to back," she said. She said she then heard shouting and the police and paramedics showed up minutes later. "After about 10 minutes the police showed up. They blocked it...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

18-Year Veteran of Miami Police Fired After Avalanche of Misconduct Allegations

The Miami Police Department on Tuesday announced the firing of a police captain and former union boss whose 18-year tenure with the department was pockmarked by dozens of accusations of misconduct, two lawsuits, and three suspensions. Javier Ortiz, who in one instance was benched after ranting at a public meeting that he was “Black… not Hispanic” while also referring to Black people as “negroes,” was finally terminated over allegations that he’d improperly filed overtime requests with sergeants under his command, according to a department statement. “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department,” Chief Manuel Morales said. A dismissal report obtained by WTVJ also outlined Ortiz’s poor record, which included 52 citizen complaints, 20 use-of-force complaints, and two administrative complaints. Read it at Miami New Times
