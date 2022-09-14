Cache Co. students face sexual abuse charges over hazing incident

Three students from Ridgeline High School face sexual abuse charges following an alleged hazing incident that occurred on a bus traveling home from a sporting event.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Aug. 19 as the team was returning from an "out of state sports event." Ridgeline High School's football schedule shows the team played at Stansbury Park on that night.

According to the department, one student claimed to have been assaulted in a hazing-type incident on the bus. An investigation into the incident found multiple juvenile victims.

The investigation determined that three juveniles "allegedly engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activity of a forcible sexual nature with several juvenile victims."

Officials with the Cache County School District said the involved students were removed from the football team and Ridgeline High School.

After a 10-day suspension, CCSD said, the three students were allowed to "continue their education at other district schools under close supervision."

Investigators with the sheriff's office have asked for all three suspects to be charged with one count each of forcible sexual abuse and one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse.

"The Cache County School District strongly condemns the behavior of the student athletes and is deeply concerned about those that were victimized either directly or indirectly during this incident," school district officials said in a statement in part.

The case is now being reviewed by the Cache County Attorney's Office.