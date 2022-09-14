ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.

Cass County deputies had been on the lookout for James E. Dean Jr.

Dean, 43, was wanted for a Cass County felony probation violation for resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

The deputies spotted Dean near East 267th Street and Anaconda Road.

Dean sped north on Interstate 49 with deputies in pursuit.

Belton and Peculiar officers put out tire deflation devices on the highway, but Dean avoided the devices and swerved his car at the police officers.

Deputies used a special maneuver that caused Dean's car to skid and roll onto its top.

Dean was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

