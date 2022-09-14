Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom signs new package of green legislation
On Friday, September 16, California enacted some of the nation’s most aggressive climate measures in history as Governor Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of legislation to cut pollution, protect Californians from big polluters, and accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy. The Governor partnered with legislative leaders this session to advance groundbreaking measures to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2045 and 90% clean energy by 2035, establish new setback measures protecting communities from oil drilling, capture carbon pollution from the air, advance nature-based solutions, and more.
Assembly Republican Leader reacts to signing of CARE Court legislation
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement in response to Governor Newsom’s scheduled signing of Senate Bill 1338, legislation that establishes the CARE Court framework:. “The same Governor and Democrat super-majority that created California’s culture of lawlessness and human suffering on our streets is once again...
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
Jay Chen Campaign: Gun lobby supporter Michelle Steel receives “A” rating from NRA
The National Rifle Association (NRA) recently released its annual endorsements and gave one of their favorite candidates – Michelle Steel – top marks. Alongside a resounding endorsement, the NRA gave Michelle Steel an “A” rating for her loyalty to the gun lobby. Nothing more clearly demonstrates Steel’s prioritization of gun sales profits than her vote against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. When she had the opportunity to join her fellow Republicans in passing common sense gun reform, she instead chose to impose her extremist agenda.
No SAUSD schools were included in the new National Blue Ribbon awards
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 29 schools in California. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
So. California multi-agency sweep results in the arrest of 141 child predators
During the week of September 6th through September 12th, 2022, the Internet Crimes Against Children LA (ICAC) Task Force conducted Operation Protect the Innocent. This Operation spanned five counties and involved 64 of our affiliate law enforcement agencies. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Program Task Force was developed in...
CAGOP: Over to you, Rob Bonta and Malia Cohen
Less than a day after the California Republican Party called out Democrats Gavin Newsom, Rob Bonta and Malia Cohen for dodging debates, Democrats are beginning to change their tune. Newsom just agreed to debate Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle. Pressure continues to mount for statewide Democrats to meet Republicans on...
CDC issues health alert about severe respiratory illnesses associated with rhinoviruses and/or enteroviruses reported in multiple states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory to local health departments on September 9 regarding reports of increases in pediatric hospitalizations of patients with severe respiratory illness who also tested positive for rhinovirus (RV) and/or enterovirus (EV). RVs and EVs are typically associated with acute respiratory illness (ARI), including asthma, but can also cause a rare but serious neurologic complication involving limb weakness.
