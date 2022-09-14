Read full article on original website
California's senate just passed a 'fast food council' law that could force McDonald's, Starbucks, and other chains to raise wages up to $22 an hour
Labor advocates say the bill will give workers a voice, while opponents say it could raise prices.
Starbucks union organizer says company forced her out
A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership.Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo, New York — the first Starbucks to form a union — said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. Since that vote last December, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.In a letter to her manager, which Brisack shared with The Associated Press, Brisack said Starbucks has refused to accommodate her availability...
Starbucks is giving new financial benefits to employees. There’s just one big catch
Since last December, Starbucks has been grappling with a unionization movement at stores across the country.
Starbucks To Revamp Stores To Speed Service, Boost Morale
Starbucks __ ringing up record sales but struggling with low employee morale __ plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain.
How Starbucks Is Trying To 'Reinvent' Itself
Starbucks is overdue for an update. While it's still the world's largest coffee chain, the company's shares were down 35% through the first half of 2022 and are currently off more than 20% year to date, which has taken a toll on its overall market value (per CNBC). It would be easy to place the blame on new leadership, but former chairman and CEO Howard Schultz (who's now serving as the brand's interim CEO) has until April before he hands over the throne to Laxman Narasimhan (per Wall Street Journal). Instead, Schultz and other Starbucks overseers have presented a plan for damage control on issues that have been building at the chain since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starbucks Is Spending $450 Million to Upgrade Its Stores
The company announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.
Going To A Starbucks Is Hard. Luckily, DoorDash Is Going Nationwide With Coffee Delivery
During its investor day on Tuesday, Starbucks Corp SBUX provided a roadmap for where the company is going. Interestingly enough, one new initiative aims to meet you at home when you aren't going anywhere. What Happened: As part of a new partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH, Starbucks will begin testing...
Starbucks Plans Tech Changes Customers Will Love
So many people you know are quick to tell you that they can't function without their morning coffee. And thanks to that state of mind, Starbucks (SBUX) raked in $29.06 billion of revenue in 2021, and the business just keeps on growing. Founded in the early '70s in Seattle, the brand took off on a meteoric growth spurt in the '90s and went on to become the world's biggest coffee chain.
Starbucks Reveals Roadmap for Reinvention
As part of its $450M investment in U.S. stores, Starbucks simplifies operations and improves the employee experience with automation. "The cornerstone" is more efficient equipment. Starbucks revealed more details of its roadmap to reinvention during its biennial Investor Day in Seattle on September 13.
