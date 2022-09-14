ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TX

Scream Hollow owner arrested in connection to sexual assault at park

By Brianna Hollis, Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a possible sexual assault of a child at a haunted house park in Smithville.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that they received the report on July 30 from a 19-year-old who said the assault happened to her while she was volunteering at Scream Hollow in 2017, while she was 14 years old.

The victim reported that while volunteering there, Norman Glenn, 51, who’s identified on the park’s website as the “owner/creator,” gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Tammy Pruitt, Scream Hollow’s media and events coordinator, told KXAN over the phone the allegations are not true. She also claims the victim now works for a competitor. KXAN has not independently verified that yet.

After investigating the report, the sheriff’s office found there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Glenn.

He was booked into the Bastrop County Jail without incident on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim said Glenn would provide her with alcohol. She said when he did so one night in October or November of 2017, she “became ill and vomited on herself.” The court document states Glenn allegedly allowed her access to his shower. The victim claims the alleged assault happened after she showered.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information related to this case or any other investigative information involving Glenn, contact Investigator Jeff Gogolewski at 512-549-5001 or Jeffrey.gogolewski@co.bastrop.tx.us.

KXAN reached out to Glenn’s attorney for comment. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

