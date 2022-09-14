ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of stealing firearms from a family member then taking them onto school property. State police say 24-year-old Logan Binan allegedly stole three rifles from a family member’s garage on County Route 47 in the town of Parishville Monday morning.
State police suspend trooper charged with felony

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony. State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday. Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item...
2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
Twelve people accused of smuggling drugs into Malone's prison

Twelve people have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state prison in Malone. State police say corrections officers detained eight people Saturday at Upstate Correctional Facility. They were arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle drug paraphernalia and controlled substances into the prison. According to state...
