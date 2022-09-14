ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley stingy in red zone, beats Ridley

Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone twice in the first half Friday night at Moe DeFrank Field. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars cruised to a 35-7 decision for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome would have looked much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board in the opening half.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
Zeltt delivers overtime victory for North Penn over Neshaminy

TOWAMENCIN — North Penn quarterback Ryan Zeltt stood tall all evening long, finding seven different receivers for 332 yards, every one of them crucial in a 35-28 overtime victory over rival Neshaminy Friday night. “I give props to Neshaminy – they played a great game,” said Zeltt, who threw...
LANGHORNE, PA
Football: ‘Resilient’ GV defense steps up to keep Central streak going

CONCORD — Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone in the first half. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 victory for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome could’ve been much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board early.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
Malvern Prep’s defense rises to the occasion to defeat Imhotep

Malvern >> Challenged with the early loss of quarterback Skylar Smith to injury against one of the top teams in Pennsylvania, Malvern Prep (3-0) used a tough team defense and some resourceful offense for an emotional win against visiting Imhotep Charter, 17-13, Friday evening. “This team has got unbelievable resiliency,”...
MALVERN, PA
Downingtown East rolls past Shanahan in division opener

DOWNINGTOWN >> Things were expected to be difficult for the Bishop Shanahan football team this season after suffering heavy graduation losses. Bo Horvath and Downingtown East piled on to that misery in their Ches-Mont League National Division opener Friday. The star running back posted four touchdowns — including the first...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Weil-Kaspar, Methacton grind down Upper Perkiomen, 21-7

For a football team with the major goal of trying to control the ball and the clock, a possession of less than a minute to begin the game would seem to be a big disappointment. But not for Methacton on Friday night at Upper Perkiomen as Tyler Weil-Kaspar carried the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
O’Brien throws 3 TD passes, Plymouth Whitemarsh rolls past Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN >> Aiden O’Brien knows the capabilities of the Plymouth Whitemarsh offense. Friday night, the Colonials only needed a quarter to show it. PW’s triple-option attack hit big plays early and often against host Quakertown, scoring four touchdowns in the opening quarter – the last three from 62 yards or more – to build a quick 28-0 lead.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Takeaways, defensive scores power Pennridge against Abington

ABINGTON >> It’s always a good night when the defense scores more points than it allows. It’s even better when the night ends with back-to-back shutouts, a bushel of turnovers to go with a few scores and a win to open league play. Right now, with an eight-plus scoreless quarter streak to its name, the Pennridge defense is having some good nights as the Rams seem to be finding their stride.
PERKASIE, PA
​ Several standouts for Owen J. Roberts in win over Upper Merion

​BUCKTOWN >> After seven consecutive quarters of shutout football, Owen J. Roberts surrendered an immediate touchdown to Upper Merion on Friday night. It was quickly apparent the Wildcats didn’t enjoy the experience. The defense stiffened the remainder of the evening, forcing four Upper Merion turnovers and holding the visitors...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Souderton dominant in win over Council Rock North

FRANCONIA >> Souderton had a dominating performance in week four, beating Council Rock North 35-14 in a game that was never in doubt once the whistle for halftime blew. The Souderton offense’s first drive would be a harbinger of what was to come. Souderton marched down the field never even facing a third down on their way to a one-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Jared Zimmerman. The Indian offensive line dominated the game whether providing time for their quarterback to throw or opening running lanes for their backs.
SOUDERTON, PA
Cast into new role, Sam Milligan contributes for Strath Haven

NETHER PROVIDENCE — Sam Milligan is a quarterback, and he misses playing the position. There’s just no getting around the angst of being unable to take each snap for Strath Haven. But Milligan got an opportunity to touch the ball again Friday, and he responded with three explosive...
WALL, PA
Boyertown bursts by Pottsgrove with second shutout of year, 33-0

You’d have a hard time finding someone who had more fun over a two-hour window than Cole Marinello did Friday evening. Positive energy, joy, celebration, they were all exuding from the Boyertown senior center/defensive end and you couldn’t miss it. Marinello couldn’t miss – he had a fumble...
BOYERTOWN, PA
Guyer’s pick six seals improbable win over banged up WC Rustin

KENNETT SQUARE >> Only a sophomore, Kennett’s Ian Guyer certainly hadn’t seen a ton of varsity action, coming into Friday night’s game. But after a busy week on hudl, studying film, Guyer recognized West Chester Rustin’s formation on a first and 10 with two minutes, 19 seconds remaining. When the wide receiver tucked back in for a tunnel screen, Guyer jumped the route, picked off David McClain’s pass and sprinted 33 yards for the clinching score.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
Haverford School avenges loss to La Salle

UPPER DUBLIN >> What a difference a year makes. In Week 4 last season, the Haverford School lost to La Salle College High School by more than six touchdowns. Friday night at Upper Dublin High School, the Fords controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and picked up a 21-7 win.
HAVERFORD, PA

