wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
ComicBook
Alex Ross' Black Panther #12 Cover Kicks T'Challa Out the Avengers (Exclusive)
T'Challa is on the verge of being kicked out of the Avengers. Marvel's relaunched Black Panther series from acclaimed writer John Ridley has seen T'Challa's deepest, darkest secrets come back to bite him, leaving him a former king without a kingdom. Black Panther had secretly created a sleeper agent program, and after some of his agents turned up dead, Wakanda officials learned of his deception. This led to a Wakanda civil war, which Black Panther won thanks to help from Storm, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and a new hero named Tosin. A look at a future cover of Black Panther continues the fallout of T'Challa's actions, teasing a breakup with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored
Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.
Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for Voice-Over Role in Marvel's What If...? Series
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted his award during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday evening Chadwick Boseman has been honored with a posthumous Emmy Award. During the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday evening, the actor — who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 of colon cancer — received the win for his role in Marvel's What If…? series. Chadwick won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in the "What If… T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" episode. He was nominated in the category alongside...
Collider
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
Collider
MCU: 10 New Marvel Projects Announced at Disney's D23 Expo
Since 2009 the Disney fan club, known as D23, has hosted a biennial exposition event to announce upcoming Disney projects. Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century controlled the event announcing multiple new launches. Marvel in particular brought several titles to the table to kick off the beginning of Phase 5. While...
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
IGN
Marvel's Young Avengers Recreated as Adorable Minimates Figures
It can be tough being a fan of Marvel's Young Avengers franchise. Marvel hasn't published a new Young Avengers comic since 2015, and apart from a handful of Kate Bishop toys, the collectibles front has been pretty barren, too. But there is some good news. Diamond Select Toys is revisiting the 2013-era Young Avengers lineup as part of the long-running Marvel Minimates line.
Jordan Peele hints at extended cut of ‘Nope’
Jordan Peele has teased that an extended cut of “Nope” could be on the way. The 43-year-old director was at the helm of the 2022 neo-Western science fiction horror film – which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister attempting to capture evidence of a UFO – and while he can “neither confirm nor deny anything” about more footage, he is hoping that audiences will “see more” of the movie at some point in the future.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Digital Trends
Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022
The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. With so many surprises coming out...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are debating the most badass moments in MCU history
The MCU has had a lot of epic moments throughout its 14-year runtime. From Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War to the Spidey-trio facing multiple bad guys in Spider-Man: No Way Home, plenty of them have stuck with fans’ minds. But now, they have decided to figure out which event throughout the entire Marvel franchise is deemed worthy of the title, “the most badass” of them all.
