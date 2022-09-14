ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Inside Indy | Hunter's Honey Farm

By Michael Hartz
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1tO1_0hvkya6p00

MARTINSVILLE — Tracy Hunter has one sweet gig.

“There’s no better honey than right out of your own bee hive,” Hunter told WRTV as he sampled the amber-colored liquid oozing from a honeycomb in his hands.

The third generation beekeeper is the owner of Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville. While Hunter says most beekeepers are backyard beekeepers, Hunter’s Honey Farm is a commercial operation.

It's also one of several farms featured on the Farm-to-Table trail from the Indiana Foodways Alliance. The trail features nearly 30 orchards, markets and farms across the state.

Many of those stops have likely been visited by honeybees from Hunter's Honey Farm. Hunter's honeybees are used not only throughout the state, but around the country to pollenate everything from apples to watermelons.

“Without the honeybees, those crops would not have the yield that they are getting,” Hunter said. “Every third bite of food that you take today will require a honeybee. They do 80% of the insect pollination.”

While the honeybees work to pollinate crops, Hunter’s employees work just as hard at keeping its beehives healthy.

“We try to make sure that the honeybees are treated as naturally as possible,” Hunter said. The farm uses natural methods including the use of probiotics to keep the hives free of disease.

“We really need the public to help us with this,” Hunter said.

Hunter says Hoosiers can help honeybees in a number of ways. The first is by reducing the amount of pesticides they use in their own lawns and gardens. Additionally, Hunter says it is important for consumers to purchase produce that is free of pesticides. Planting native wildflowers can also help ensure a food supply for the honeybees.

With an ear-to-ear grin, Hunter’s final request is that Hoosiers support their local beekeepers.

“Buy honey only if they know the beekeeper's face.”

If you’d like to learn more about the honey-making process, Hunter’s is hosting its annual Honey Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6501 W. Honey Lane in Martinsville.

Comments / 1

Related
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Fall foliage in Indiana: When will leaf colors peak in 2022?

The first day of fall, when the Autumnal Equinox occurs, is September 22 at 9:04 p.m. With the fall season, temperatures get lower, days get shorter and the leaves change color. What is Autumnal Equinox?. Equinox is the Latin word for equal nights, meaning we will have 12 hours of...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery

INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant

Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
RUSHVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Insect#Hunter S Honey Farm#Hoosiers
Journal Review

Annual fish fry begins today

WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
WAYNETOWN, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox 59

Indy restaurant openings, closings: coffee, beer and healthy foods

INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown. But...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

True September HEAT lies in the near future

INDIANAPOLIS – Back to back days have now been spent well below average highs amongst cloudy skies. At long last however, the gray weather is ready to move out. Along with the clouds, the cooler weather will be quick to exit too. Next up: a late season hot dome…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy