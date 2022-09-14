ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Meadville, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early

Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks

(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.

Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg deals with speeding, car crashes

Responding to a noticeable increase in the number of car accidents in the borough as well as repeated complaints about speeding vehicles, the Gettysburg Police Department has set up speed check points at several places. “I’m getting a lot of emails about speeding,” said Mayor Rita Frealing. Police...
GETTYSBURG, PA

