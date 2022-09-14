Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Related
Educators, teachers fear potential impacts of Sen. Mastriano's education plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday local, state, and national education institutions met in York County to discuss state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s comments on school funding. The discussion centered around a comment made by Mastriano back in March where he proposed slashing funding per student...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
Educators fear a Florida-like proposed ban on elementary school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation will teach children that being part of the LGBTQ community is wrong.
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Governor candidate, Trump Jr. rally in Pennsylvania
“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catholic nuns fought pipeline on their Lancaster County land. Now, citing religious freedom, they seek damages in court
A group of Catholic nuns who sued a pipeline company that seized its land through eminent domain argued Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia that environmental protection and stewardship of the land holds the same weight as their anti-abortion, or “pro-life” stance. The Adorers of the Blood of...
nextpittsburgh.com
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lebtown.com
North Cornwall Twp. zoning board grants waivers, exception for new Sheetz on 422
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. On Wednesday, the North Cornwall Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously agreed to three waivers and a special exception for a planned Sheetz at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The waivers concern driveway radii for trucks, interior...
Construction underway for commercial cleaning service’s new headquarters
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new 22,000-square-foot building in Flightpath Sports Park for ECS, a commercial cleaning service. ECS is moving its headquarters from South White Oak Street in South Annville Township to Landings Drive in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. The new corporate support center is...
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early
Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
iheart.com
Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks
(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.
Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
Gettysburg deals with speeding, car crashes
Responding to a noticeable increase in the number of car accidents in the borough as well as repeated complaints about speeding vehicles, the Gettysburg Police Department has set up speed check points at several places. “I’m getting a lot of emails about speeding,” said Mayor Rita Frealing. Police...
Comments / 0