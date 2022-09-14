Read full article on original website
Related
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire
SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality
The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police looking for suspect accused of shooting 2 people at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect that shot two people at a DeKalb gas station. DeKalb police people said the person in the photo was dropped off at the Shell gas station at 4605 Glenwood Road on Monday before shooting two people.
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Bibb judge approves shutdown of Montpelier convenience store declared 'public nuisance'
MACON, Ga. — The M&M Food Mart is now the second convenience store shut down by Macon-Bibb County in the last three months. The county went to court Thursday to declare it a "public nuisance" due to high crime and drugs, and Friday, Judge Howard Simms approved a temporary shutdown, but some people feel blindsided, including a county commissioner.
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0