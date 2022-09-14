ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
13WMAZ

Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County deputy loses home in fire

SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality

The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

