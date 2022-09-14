ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
FOX Sports

Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?

Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
Yardbarker

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
thecomeback.com

Patriots make Mac Jones decision before Steelers game

The New England Patriots feel that second-year quarterback Mac Jones is healed from the illness that kept him from practicing earlier this week. The organization removed Jones from the injury report on Friday, which means he will be full-go in a crucial AFC matchup against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime...
numberfire.com

Steelers' Najee Harris (foot) upgraded to full on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New England Patriots. Harris was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week with a limited practice on Wednesday. Harris has said all along that he would be good to go for Week 2, and this upgrade supports that. Barring a setback on Friday, expect Harris to be active against the Patriots on Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Damien Harris believes Patriots offense is ‘going to get there at some point’

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense hasn’t brought much for their fans to be optimistic about through the preseason and the first game of the regular season. Being the optimist he is, New England running back Damien Harris is confident that the unit is only going to get better. Harris acknowledged Thursday the reality of the Patriots’ struggles so far on offense while also stating that they’ll figure it out.
