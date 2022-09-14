ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

The Post and Courier

Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups

Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

The Citadel can't overcome offensive struggles at No. 20 Mercer

The Citadel executed its game plan against nationally ranked Mercer to near perfection in the first half. The Bulldogs' defense managed to keep Mercer — the Southern Conference’s top-ranked scoring offense — off the scoreboard, even forcing a couple of turnovers. The Bulldogs' offense controlled the football for large chunks of the first two quarters.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hawks win thriller at Timberland

It was an eventful week for the Hanahan Hawks but it ended about like it should have for the seventh-ranked team in Class AAA against a winless Class AA squad. The Hawks, now guided by interim coach Steve Blanchard, used some second half theatrics to take out rival Timberland, 30-24, on Sept. 16 in a non-region clash.
HANAHAN, SC
Hanahan, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Bid - Residential Solid Waste

The Town of Summerville, South Carolina (the "Town") will receive Sealed Bids for collection and disposal of residential solid waste for the Town on the forms attached hereto, all information on which must be appropriately completed. Proposals will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent until Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM and publicly opened and read aloud at Town Hall on the aforesaid date. The envelopes containing the Bid must be sealed and addressed to Town of Summerville, Attn: Scott McDonald Purchasing Agent, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, and plainly marked "Residential Solid Waste Collection." Submit inquiries to Scott McDonald 843-695-6508 smcdonald@summervillesc.gov AD# 2022963.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

A growing market: James Island

When Zane Padgett was a Citadel student in the aftermath of the Great Recession, he would travel through James Island on his way to surf at Folly Beach, dreaming of a someday home purchase. It would set him back, maybe $190,000, but he would be close to the beach and downtown, living in a community with character where neighbors know each other.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

“It was my lucky day,” says Kingstree lottery winner

COLUMBIA, SC (September 15, 2022) – Extra effort paid off for a Kingstree woman. Instead of buying a lottery ticket while she was in the grocery store, she went in the store next door and got a ticket that won her $300,000. “It was my lucky day,” the winner...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30

• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

