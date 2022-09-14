ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

live5news.com

Unemployment drops in SC, thousands leave the labor force

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the state’s unemployment rate fell in August but so did the number of people in the state’s labor force. The unemployment rate in our state dropped last month from 3.2 percent...
ECONOMY
FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
GREER, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, corrections dept. appeal judge’s block of SC execution methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and its director have filed an appeal after a state judge ruled the state’s current methods of execution are unconstitutional. The appeal, filed Wednesday, by McMaster and Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling, seeks to overturn Judge...
POLITICS
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC

