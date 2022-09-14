Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
live5news.com
Unemployment drops in SC, thousands leave the labor force
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the state’s unemployment rate fell in August but so did the number of people in the state’s labor force. The unemployment rate in our state dropped last month from 3.2 percent...
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
live5news.com
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have an idea on how to make South Carolina better for its children or concerns about issues affecting them, your opinion is wanted. The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its annual fall tour, starting next week, and is inviting South Carolinians to speak with them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
abccolumbia.com
16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
FOX Carolina
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
live5news.com
McMaster, corrections dept. appeal judge’s block of SC execution methods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and its director have filed an appeal after a state judge ruled the state’s current methods of execution are unconstitutional. The appeal, filed Wednesday, by McMaster and Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling, seeks to overturn Judge...
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Comments / 0