WBKO
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren Co. apartment building twice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two homes are damaged and a woman is in custody, after police say she intentionally drove her car into her neighbor’s apartment. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment on Rocky Court Wednesday afternoon, where they say a car had slammed into Apartment-D.
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered, suspect arrested
A car reported stolen earlier this week from a dealership on Walnut Street was recovered Wednesday afternoon by Hopkinsville police and a suspect was arrested. The 2011 Hyundai Elantra was stolen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from Truck Country Auto Sales and officers were dispatched to East Ninth and Clay Street a little before 6 p.m. to attempt to locate the car.
whopam.com
HPD investigating armed robbery of mailman
Hopkinsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a mailman from Thursday evening on Apache Drive. The unknown male suspect pointed a handgun in the mailman’s face just after 6:30 p.m. near 195 Apache and demanded the keys to his vehicle and the keys to the mailboxes in the area.
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
whopam.com
Felony assault case heads to grand jury
The felony assault case against Deonta White is heading to the Christian County Grand Jury, after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. White is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, violation of an EPO, first-degree wanton endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container and several other violations and charges. He had been set for preliminary hearing Friday, but chose to waive that hearing instead, with Judge Foster Cotthoff making sure of his choice before sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Kelly Mount Zoar Road in Christian County Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year-old Danny Brown was found to have meth and a glass pipe used for smoking the drug after a search of his bedroom. Investigators say Brown admitted the drugs and drug paraphernalia were his while he was being arrested.
whopam.com
Second suspect charged in Younglove St. robbery
A second suspect has been served with a Christian County grand jury indictment warrant for his alleged role in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. Hopkinsville police served the warrant for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon against 25-year old Davontra Burse of Hopkinsville.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
Multi-state pursuit ends in arrest of juvenile
It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
WSMV
Student arrested for having gun at Todd Co. school
ELKTON, KY. (WSMV) - A student was arrested on Wednesday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office for having a gun at the school. Around 11:47 a.m., the school resource officers at the Todd County Central High School were told that a student had a weapon. Officials made contact with...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department in search of man in connection to theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is searching for an individual in relation to a theft investigation. If you have any information, call the GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 to speak with Detective Lt. Steven Fields.
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
College Heights Herald
UPDATED: Suspect in custody following ‘unfounded’ bomb threat towards PS2
Editor’s Note: This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available. EDIT: 1:00 p.m: Per another alert from WKU Police, the threat is “unfounded” and the person of interest is in custody. PS2 has been cleared and there is no threat to campus.
WBKO
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
wcluradio.com
Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed
GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
