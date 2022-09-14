ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for burglary and one of the men was charged with attempted murder. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Madison Police arrest two men for attempted murder, kidnapping

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for attempted murder and kidnapping while responding to a burglary call. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Former girlfriend testifies in Mason Sisk capital murder trial

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk sat through nearly 13 hours of witness testimony on Thursday, as the state makes their case against the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members. One of the most memorable testimonies came from Sisk's former girlfriend. She is currently still...
ELKMONT, AL
mynwapaper.com

Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act

Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on drug-related charges on Tuesday. Agents attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Bridgette Brown Hall, 44, at a residence on Madden Branch Road. When agents arrived on scene, Arvil Dewayne Charest attempted to flee in a vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Accident Injures Two

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

