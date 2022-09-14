Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Related
Woman jumps from stolen car during police chase, Alabama man arrested
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
Sheriff’s office: Man steals car, leads deputies on chase
An Albertville man was arrested Thursday after officials say he stole a car and led deputies on a chase.
Snacker’s armed robbery suspect jailed on $100K bond, more charges pending
An Athens man is arrested and will be charged in connection with multiple theft investigations after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
WAFF
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for burglary and one of the men was charged with attempted murder. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
WAFF
Madison Police arrest two men for attempted murder, kidnapping
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested two men Monday for attempted murder and kidnapping while responding to a burglary call. While responding to a burglary call on Mountain View Lane, officers with the Madison Police Department learned that a resident had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police
A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack
A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
WAAY-TV
Former girlfriend testifies in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
Jurors in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk sat through nearly 13 hours of witness testimony on Thursday, as the state makes their case against the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members. One of the most memorable testimonies came from Sisk's former girlfriend. She is currently still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynwapaper.com
Harrison Drugs theft suspect caught in the act
Makil Delvon Moore, 26, of Bessemer, has been charged with pharmacy robbery, trafficking dangerous drugs, burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief as a result of the latest incident at Harrison Drugs, located on Highway 195, according to Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller. Moore wore the same clothing and...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
WAFF
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on drug-related charges on Tuesday. Agents attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Bridgette Brown Hall, 44, at a residence on Madden Branch Road. When agents arrived on scene, Arvil Dewayne Charest attempted to flee in a vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
2-year-old child hit by SUV in Moulton
A two-year-old child was struck by a car in Moulton on Wednesday morning.
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Comments / 0