Tanya Sam, a tech-savvy champion for female entrepreneurship, envisions all women to have wealth, abundance, and ease. Her vision has called on her as a co-founder of BuiltxWomen, a business accelerator for female entrepreneurs, founder of Ascend 2020, an investment company that funds businesses started by women and minority entrepreneurs, and Director of Partnerships at TechSquare Labs, where she has mentored over 60 companies with women and minority founders.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO