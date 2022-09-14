ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Adams 14 schools’ accreditation restored

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOI6T_0hvky1Ul00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The state education board has restored accreditation for the Adams 14 School District.

In a Wednesday vote, the Colorado State Board of Education approved reaccreditation 6-1. The board said the decision came “after hearing the district was facing increased challenges because of confusion over what the loss of accreditation meant.”

“The district reported difficulty hiring international bilingual teachers because of confusion over what loss of accreditation means,” the state board said in a statement .

Video released in deputy’s killing of 911 caller

Adams 14 welcomed the development.

“Commissioner (of Education Dr. Katy) Anthes reached out and we discussed her intention to recommend to the state board the reinstatement of our accreditation due to the negative impact it has on our students’ learning and our ability to recruit teachers. This is a great move for our students and our community,” Adams 14 Superintendent Dr. Karla Loria said.

Still, a state effort to reorganize the district will continue. Adams 14 remains opposed to the measure.

“Alongside other Adams County school districts, we will oppose any efforts to reorganize the district because we know it will only harm the community,” Joe Salazar, Adams 14’s chief legal counsel, said in a statement.

Adams 14 School District accreditation timeline

Adams 14 had been under external management since 2018. According to the state, the school district has gotten the two lowest ratings on the state accountability system since a law guiding school accountability took effect in 2009.

In January, Adams 14 ended its management agreement, putting the district out of compliance with the 2018 order. The district had been involved in an “extended accountability hearing” since April until the state board voted in May to revoke accreditation.

DA: Not enough evidence for charges in 5 Commerce City fentanyl deaths

Adams 14 includes schools in Commerce City and is bilingual and economically disadvantaged. Under the state’s direction, it will planning committee with the other county school districts to develop a reorganization plan. That will involve public hearings and, ultimately, a public vote on the plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

27J School District builds more schools to meet demand

Across the Denver metro area, there are big differences in how school districts are looking at the future. While some are considering consolidation, Brighton 27J is in the process of growing.  On Friday, the district, which spans Brighton, East Thornton and Commerce City, celebrated the opening of a new elementary school. Southlawn Elementary is now the 14th elementary school in the growing district.  "Thank you for believing in the dream," Principal Candice Degrafinried-Reese said at a ribbon cutting.  With a brand-new building and team of eager staff, 2022 is off to a promising start at Southlawn. A month into the...
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Commerce City, CO
Education
Adams County, CO
Government
City
Commerce City, CO
Adams County, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
Commerce City, CO
Government
County
Adams County, CO
9NEWS

Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Bilingual Education#K12#The State Board
denverite.com

Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support

The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
DENVER, CO
auroratv.org

Aurora Now September 14, 2022

Helping Aurora's homeless find their footing. That's the goal of the city's new unauthorized camping ban. AuroraTV shows you first-hand, how the new abatement process works. Plus, the Aurora Highlands teams up with APS to break ground on the first of four new schools; celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Aurora History Museum's, "Mosaic of Cultures" exhibit; and we’ll show you how to take part in a free, fun, family fitness event coming to town that features a ninja warrior obstacle course. Those stories, and many more, this week on AuroraNow.
AURORA, CO
cpr.org

Heidi Ganahl’s transportation plan would refocus spending on driving and undo some Jared Polis-supported legislation

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl unveiled her plan for Colorado’s transportation system on Thursday, calling for billions of dollars of new spending on highway expansions and pavement projects across the state. She said the plan would make personal vehicular travel a higher priority for the state Department of Transportation...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics

COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy