Lompoc Record
Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions
Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
Inaugural Family Fitness Day to be held Saturday at Lompoc track and field
The public is invited to a day of outdoor fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lompoc community track and field at Huyck Stadium, where various family-friendly activities will be hosted. On hand during the day will be local fitness instructor Clau Elizabeth, who will lead...
You can meet the folks who farm your food at fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day
This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day. That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet...
Children seriously injured in crash on Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Three juveniles, including one infant, suffered major injuries Friday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Four adults suffered moderate injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Fire Department spokesman...
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
Power Rankings: Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Mission Prep have chance to take top spot with big league games Friday
Call this the calm before the storm. There was barely any movement atop The Power Rankings this week, despite No. 1 St. Joseph falling on the road at Newbury Park last Friday. The top six teams remain the same, though, with league play starting, expect the rankings to look completely different in seven days.
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
