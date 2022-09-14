ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Fantastic Four rumor claims John Krasinski isn’t playing Reed Richards

Marvel found a way to grant the wish of MCU fans who wanted John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic. But the Reed Richards we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a variant of the character. He’s not the primary Mister Fantastic who will get to interact with all of the Avengers in the upcoming movies.
MOVIES
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy