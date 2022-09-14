Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...

