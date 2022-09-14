Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Authorities identify body found in Dickson City Lake
Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Clarksville Police seek help finding runaway 16-year-old boy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Ahmadeus Wardlow. He was last seen on Sept. 13 around 8:10 p.m. at his residence on Needmore Road. Ahmadeus is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
Teen charged for gas station shooting
According to Metro Nashville Police, the teen allegedly shot and critically injured a 25-year-old woman at a gas station on South Hamilton Road Monday, Sept. 5
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
Gallatin man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in front of their children
A jury found 28-year-old Corey Williams guilty on multiple charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault., and false imprisonment.
40-Year-Old Amber Brockett Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Dickerson Pike and [..]
WSMV
Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
Nashville mother grieving after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
gcanews.com
$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and indictment in 2020 murder of Benjamin Lane
An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person who on August 11, 2020, fatally shot Benjamin Lane, 30, outside his Colbert Way townhouse in East Nashville. The reward offer is good for one year, through August 22, 2023. Lane...
17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford High School
Metro Nashville Police say a 17-year-old made multiple threats on the social media app Instagram Wednesday, prompting an investigation from law enforcement.
WBKO
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren Co. apartment building twice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two homes are damaged and a woman is in custody, after police say she intentionally drove her car into her neighbor’s apartment. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment on Rocky Court Wednesday afternoon, where they say a car had slammed into Apartment-D.
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
