ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Julio Rodriguez makes history in Mariners’ win over Padres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVuxi_0hvkxgMy00

Julio Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in their debut season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting San Diego Padres 6-1 in an interleague game Wednesday afternoon.

Eugenio Suarez and Carlos Santana also went deep, and Luis Castillo pitched six scoreless innings as the Mariners (80-62) earned a split of the two-game series.

Rodriguez hit the first pitch from Padres right-hander Mike Clevenger (5-7) over the wall in left-center field for his 26th homer of the season, sparking a three-run first inning.

Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth inning and proceeded to swipe second, his 25th stolen base. Arizona’s Chris Young (2007) and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (2012) also reached the 25-25 plateau in their rookie seasons, but both had made their major league debuts a year earlier. It took Rodriguez 125 games to hit the mark, three games less than Trout — who had been the fastest to 25/25.

Rodriguez appeared to have his 25th stolen base after a one-out single in the second, but Ty France hit a soft liner to second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Rodriguez was doubled up to end the inning.

After being shut out 2-0 by Yu Darvish and Josh Hader the previous night, the Mariners jumped on Clevenger early. Following Rodriguez’s blast, France singled to right field and Suarez hit a towering shot to right-center.

Seattle doubled its lead after Rodriguez and France were both hit by pitches in the fifth. An out later, Santana went deep to right-center to make it 6-0.

Castillo (7-5), a right-hander acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine.

Clevenger went five innings and gave up six runs on seven hits. He walked two and fanned two.

The Padres (78-65) scored their lone run in the seventh. Wil Myers greeted reliever Penn Murfee with a double to center and, an out later, Myers scored on Jorge Alfaro’s double, also to center.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Penn Murfee
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Ty France
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels
FOX Sports

Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy