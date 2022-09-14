Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Julio F. del Rio | Miranda Can Elevate Santa Clarita
We are living challenging times for Santa Clarita, with exponential growth, incoming new generations that need to integrate with the old ones, increased diversity, new technologies transforming the workforce, and some external factors that directly impact our city like imported crime from neighboring cities, City Council redistricting, school districts driven by ideology rather than academics and education, homelessness, and much more.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | We’re Anti-SCV Draft Dodgers & Goldbrickers
How did we get so lucky? Another grand and glorious Santa Clarita morning awaits, saddlepals. On this time ride through our cherished local history, we’ll be inspecting three of the most bizarre happenstances in local cattle lore. And if that isn’t enough to make you want to hop in that saddle, we’ll inspect Oingo Boingo and track the valley’s last full-blooded Indian to search for his treasure.
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
Santa Clarita Radio
Harvest Moon To Be Visible Over Santa Clarita
A full moon or the harvest moon is expected to be visible over a majority of the country, including Santa Clarita, this weekend. Beginning Thursday evening through Sunday morning, stargazers are expected to be able to see the full moon light up the skies with its brightest point at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove
Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one. Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
365traveler.com
20 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA
Santa Clarita may be a name that brings up thoughts of the popular Netflix series, or a place known for being the home of Six Flags Magic Mountain. It’s a place where the Westfield Mall is often the go-to hangout spot for locals. Although it may be known for those things, Santa Clarita, California is so much more than that!
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Votes To Grant Funds To Preserve SCV History
The Santa Clarita City Council voted to help with funding for upgrades to the SCVHistory.com site, a critical move to preserve Santa Clarita’s historical archives. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV. The site was established in 1996 and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats.
signalscv.com
City Parent Resource Symposium to inform parents about drug issues
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 23 to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.”. Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be livestreamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
signalscv.com
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
signalscv.com
Small fire breaks out at Aquatic Center
A small fire broke out at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Friday at approximately 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center. A spokesman for the Fire Department said that it was a “small contents fire in a rear room.” There were no reported injuries and the extent of the damage is unknown at the time of this publication.
signalscv.com
Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners
The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Santa Clarita Radio
Foothill League Football Preview: Valencia Vs. Saugus
The Valencia High School Vikings will meet up against the Saugus High School Centurions in their first Foothill League game of the season. After their recent loss last week against Rancho Cucamonga, Valencia now stands at a 2-2 record so far on the season. On the other hand, Saugus stands...
