Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Calera answers the bell in big region win over Chilton County
CALERA – Calera used a pair of Daniel Brown touchdown runs and a Michael Banks-Mason 96-yard pick-six in the third quarter to break open Friday’s game against Chilton County in a 38-14 win. After a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Tigers (2-3 overall, 0-3 in Class 6A Region...
Clay-Chalkville deals Center Point first loss
By Britney Bailey, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay-Chalkville Cougars (5-0, 3-0) took down the Center Point Eagles (4-1, 2-1) at home Friday night, 56-19 to stay undefeated and atop the 6A Region 6 standings. Eagles quarterback Jabari Collier put the first points on the board in the first quarter with a 1-yard run, […]
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo loses by 1 in defensive battle with West Blocton
WEST BLOCTON – For the third-straight year, Montevallo and West Blocton came down to a single point, only this time the Bulldogs came up short. Montevallo traveled to the West Blocton Tigers on Sept. 16 and nearly came away with a win, but a failed 2-point conversion with less than five minutes to play tilted the one-point win to West Blocton, 7-6. “I was really proud of our defense tonight … We expected a low-scoring, physical, tough game. Each game has been decided by one point, which is unheard of. It was too evenly matched teams,” said Blake Boren, Montevallo’s head coach. “Our region is a tough physical region and West Blocton, We’re excited about the second half of our year coming up.”
Pinson Valley smokes out Yellow Jackets in penalty-filled game
From The Tribune staff reports OXFORD — Pinson Valley and Oxford combined for 30 penalties in a marathon three-hour, 30-minute game that saw the Indians pull away in the second half and win 44-20. The Indians are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in 6A Region 6. Pinson Valley had to forfeit its first win of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penalties doom Huskies against Hoover
By Todd Robinson, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — Penalties doomed Hewitt-Trussville as the Huskies tried to put together a pair of drives in the fourth quarter against Hoover on Friday, September 6, but the Huskies came away with no points on either possession and lost 17-7 to the Bucaneers. Starting quarterback Peyton Floyd dove into […]
Moody wins lights-out match vs. Lincoln
By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune LINCOLN — “When the lights go down in the city.” Steve Perry made those words famous in the 80s and Friday night in Lincoln, Alabama, the folks there lived it. The red-hot Moody Blue Devils rode a four-game winning streak into Lincoln and took a 5-0 record (2-0 in […]
Springville drops fifth straight to Alexandria
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune ALEXANDRIA — The Springville Tigers dropped to 0-5 on the year, 0-3 in Region 6 play, losing to Alexandria Valley Cubs 33-15. Any thoughts Springville had of spoiling Alexandria Valley’s homecoming were quickly dashed as the Tigers turned the ball over on the first play of the game from […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team. Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mounties get first region win against Huffman
By John Goolsby, Special to The Tribune IRONDALE – Shades Valley hosted Region 6 foe, Huffman, in the season’s first home game at Frank Nix Stadium. The Mounties defeated the Vikings 35-20. Head coach Rueben Nelson was pleased with the win. “I think our players played hard last night,” Nelson said. “The coaches are pushing, […]
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
weareiowa.com
Hoover football player hopes to inspire girls to give the sport a try
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not always easy to try new things, but one Hoover High School freshman football player is encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone just like she is. Ernie Kennedy decided to go out for football this season despite never having played a...
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
Trussville Milo’s Hamburgers hosts Hometown Heroes Eating Contest
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Milo’s Burger, located in Trussville, is hosting a Hometown Heroes Eating Contest on Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eating contest will start at 11:30 a.m. There are currently four contestants from the local area competing in the contest: Matt Richardson (Fire/EMT); […]
Obituary: Jesse Ely Sprayberry (September 3, 1937 ~ September 12, 2022)
Jesse Ely Sprayberry, born on September 3, 1937, in Birmingham, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on September 12, 2022, in Trussville. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Essie Pearl Sprayberry, his first wife Mary Lawrence Sprayberry, and his brother Phillip Sprayberry. In 1955, Jesse enlisted in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Tribune Digital Media: Hewitt-Trussville Mountain Bike Team hosts informational meeting
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For those interested in being a part of the Hewitt-Trussville Mountain Bike Team, there will be a meeting on Tuesday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Hewitt-Trussville High School Auditorium.
Pinson to return to ‘traditional’ Veteran’s Day luncheon for first time since pandemic
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune PINSON – The Pinson City Council held a discussion at the regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, regarding this year’s upcoming Veteran’s Day luncheon, which will be held on Nov. 11, 2022. Since 2020, the city has held a drive-thru style lunch pickup for local veterans in lieu of […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0