WEST BLOCTON – For the third-straight year, Montevallo and West Blocton came down to a single point, only this time the Bulldogs came up short. Montevallo traveled to the West Blocton Tigers on Sept. 16 and nearly came away with a win, but a failed 2-point conversion with less than five minutes to play tilted the one-point win to West Blocton, 7-6. “I was really proud of our defense tonight … We expected a low-scoring, physical, tough game. Each game has been decided by one point, which is unheard of. It was too evenly matched teams,” said Blake Boren, Montevallo’s head coach. “Our region is a tough physical region and West Blocton, We’re excited about the second half of our year coming up.”

MONTEVALLO, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO