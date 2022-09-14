ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Shelby Reporter

Calera answers the bell in big region win over Chilton County

CALERA – Calera used a pair of Daniel Brown touchdown runs and a Michael Banks-Mason 96-yard pick-six in the third quarter to break open Friday’s game against Chilton County in a 38-14 win. After a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Tigers (2-3 overall, 0-3 in Class 6A Region...
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville deals Center Point first loss

By Britney Bailey, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay-Chalkville Cougars (5-0, 3-0) took down the Center Point Eagles (4-1, 2-1) at home Friday night, 56-19 to stay undefeated and atop the 6A Region 6 standings. Eagles quarterback Jabari Collier put the first points on the board in the first quarter with a 1-yard run, […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo loses by 1 in defensive battle with West Blocton

WEST BLOCTON – For the third-straight year, Montevallo and West Blocton came down to a single point, only this time the Bulldogs came up short. Montevallo traveled to the West Blocton Tigers on Sept. 16 and nearly came away with a win, but a failed 2-point conversion with less than five minutes to play tilted the one-point win to West Blocton, 7-6. “I was really proud of our defense tonight … We expected a low-scoring, physical, tough game. Each game has been decided by one point, which is unheard of. It was too evenly matched teams,” said Blake Boren, Montevallo’s head coach. “Our region is a tough physical region and West Blocton, We’re excited about the second half of our year coming up.”
MONTEVALLO, AL
Alabama Football
The Trussville Tribune

Penalties doom Huskies against Hoover

By Todd Robinson, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — Penalties doomed Hewitt-Trussville as the Huskies tried to put together a pair of drives in the fourth quarter against Hoover on Friday, September 6, but the Huskies came away with no points on either possession and lost 17-7 to the Bucaneers. Starting quarterback Peyton Floyd dove into […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody wins lights-out match vs. Lincoln

By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune LINCOLN — “When the lights go down in the city.” Steve Perry made those words famous in the 80s and Friday night in Lincoln, Alabama, the folks there lived it. The red-hot Moody Blue Devils rode a four-game winning streak into Lincoln and took a 5-0 record (2-0 in […]
LINCOLN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville drops fifth straight to Alexandria

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune ALEXANDRIA — The Springville Tigers dropped to 0-5 on the year, 0-3 in Region 6 play, losing to Alexandria Valley Cubs 33-15. Any thoughts Springville had of spoiling Alexandria Valley’s homecoming were quickly dashed as the Tigers turned the ball over on the first play of the game from […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team. Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mounties get first region win against Huffman

By John Goolsby, Special to The Tribune IRONDALE – Shades Valley hosted Region 6 foe, Huffman, in the season’s first home game at Frank Nix Stadium. The Mounties defeated the Vikings 35-20. Head coach Rueben Nelson was pleased with the win. “I think our players played hard last night,” Nelson said. “The coaches are pushing, […]
VALLEY, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
uab.edu

ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know

Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

