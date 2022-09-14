Read full article on original website
Michigan high school football scores for Week 4
Friday night lights snags the full attention for Week 4 high school football action and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
Unionville-Sebewaing forfeits Week 4 football game to Laker
PIGEON, MI – The Laker football team is now 4-0, but the fourth win didn’t come as planned. Unionville-Sebewaing Area forfeited its Friday night matchup with Laker, citing safety concerns heading into the Greater Thumb West contest.
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Dan Campbell updates the Lions injury situations as only he can
In what is becoming an unfortunate custom, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell led off his pre-practice press conference on Friday with an update on the status of several injured players. And he did so in a way only Campbell can. Campbell termed injured offensive linemen Jonah Jackson (finger) and...
Bay City Western has 70 reasons to dance for joy after homecoming triumph
AUBURN, MI – Bay City Western can get ready to boogaloo. If it’s dancing they want, it’s dancing they’ll get after the greatest offensive performance in Western football history. The Warriors unleashed a head-spinning attack, repeatedly twisting, turning, dipping and dashing to the end zone for...
Portage Central football overcomes early miscues to outlast short-handed Mattawan
MATTAWAN, MI – There weren’t many style points from Portage Central’s trip to Mattawan on Friday, but the Mustangs football team overcame several self-inflicted wounds and used a vintage fourth-quarter drive to escape with a 23-14 win against the short-handed Wildcats. Leading 16-14 heading into the fourth...
Last-second 42-yard field goal headlines Week 4 Kalamazoo-area prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – A dominant ground game has powered Edwardsburg for the better part of a decade, but it was the Eddies’ special teams that stepped up Friday to deliver an historic win over Vicksburg. Sophomore Carter Houseworth kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give...
Detroit Lions tout run defense despite Eagles' 216-yard day: 'Who lined up and ran on us?'
The numbers tell one story, but Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard saw something totally different on film. Five days after the Lions allowed 216 yards rushing in a season-opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sheppard touted his unit's effort in stopping the Eagles' rushing attack. Eagles quarterback Jalen...
Jackson-area Week 4 football picks
JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
Lions aim to keep fans, Commanders trying to get them back
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season. Detroit’s strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they’ve grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 4 Metro Detroit football matchups
Two weeks of strong picking has me feeling confident heading into my Week 4 high school football picks. What could possibly go wrong? Without jinxing myself further, it’s time for another addition of Purcell’s Picks. If there is a specific game to get highlighted in Purcell’s Picks, send...
Which Jackson-area high school has the best football stadium?
JACKSON -- Debate may long rage over who has the best team on the field, and opinions are bound to differ on that.
No. 1 West Catholic beats Holland Christian in first game at renovated stadium
GRAND RAPIDS – Life has been good for West Catholic’s football team through the season’s first month. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in Division 6 and undefeated, and they beat Holland Christian 28-14 Friday night in their first game at their renovated stadium. While all that...
