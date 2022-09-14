ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores for Week 4

Friday night lights snags the full attention for Week 4 high school football action and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com

Bay City Western has 70 reasons to dance for joy after homecoming triumph

AUBURN, MI – Bay City Western can get ready to boogaloo. If it’s dancing they want, it’s dancing they’ll get after the greatest offensive performance in Western football history. The Warriors unleashed a head-spinning attack, repeatedly twisting, turning, dipping and dashing to the end zone for...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area Week 4 football picks

JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
JACKSON, MI
The Associated Press

Lions aim to keep fans, Commanders trying to get them back

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season. Detroit’s strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they’ve grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Purcell's Picks: Predicting Week 4 Metro Detroit football matchups

Two weeks of strong picking has me feeling confident heading into my Week 4 high school football picks. What could possibly go wrong? Without jinxing myself further, it’s time for another addition of Purcell’s Picks. If there is a specific game to get highlighted in Purcell’s Picks, send...
DETROIT, MI
